What happened to Dick Drago? A closer look at MLB maverick's career trajectory

Dick Drago, 78, a pitcher for the Red Sox in 1975, passed away on Thursday due to complications after surgery, according to the Boston Globe. A staple of the 70’s Red Sox pitching staff and a beloved teammate announced Drago's death and tweeted, "We’re saddened by the passing of Dick Drago. We extend our sympathies to the Drago family.”

During his 13-year career, which spanned from 1969 to 1981, Drago played for a number of clubs, including the Royals, Red Sox, Angels, Orioles, and Mariners. We shall feel a deep loss for Drago's effects on his teammates and his contributions to the sport.

Drago's career and achievements

Drago made his major league debut in 1969 as a member of the Royals, one of the best starting possibilities on the squad right away. During his debut season, Drago appeared in 41 games with 26 starts, threw 10 complete games, and recorded a 3.77 ERA and 3.67 FIP over 200 2/3 innings of work. In 1970, he pitched 240 innings at a 3.75 ERA and 3.65 FIP, essentially repeating those statistics with even greater volume.

But it was during the 1971 season that the righty's light shone the brightest. Drago had a 2.98 ERA and a virtually identical 2.99 FIP in 35 appearances (34 starts) for Kansas City that season. In 241 1/3 innings of work, he accomplished it, throwing 15 full games and four shutouts.

Drago eventually played two more seasons with Kansas City, pitching 452 innings during three seasons for a combined 3.58 ERA and 3.47 FIP. Drago's first spell in Boston began in 1974 and lasted for just two seasons. Of course, that included the team's 1975 World Series run, in which they fell short of the Reds in seven games.

During his three-year second stint with the team, he produced some of his best work as a reliever. He posted back-to-back 3.03 ERAs in 1978 and 1979 before pitching 100 innings in a season for the first time since 1974, his first season with the Red Sox, in 1980, his final season in Boston.

In 1981, Drago's career ended following 39 games with the Mariners. Throughout his 13-year big league tenure, Drago recorded an above-average ERA+ of 103 in 1875 innings pitched, along with 3.62 ERA and 3.58 FIP. Throughout his career, he made 519 appearances, struck out 987 batters, and won 108 games.

