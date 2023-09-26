What happened to Dream 11? Fantasy gaming company hit with INR 40,000 cr tax evasion notice

Dream11, led by Harsh Jain, has reportedly followed Gameskraft's lead and filed a lawsuit, as a result of receiving a show cause notice from tax authorities. Dream Sports, the parent company of real-money gambling startup Dream11 has submitted a writ petition to the Bombay High Court to contest the show cause notice issued by tax authorities for alleged goods and services tax (GST) avoidance and failing to pay 28 percent GST on the face value of bets.

According to the reports by Mint, Dream11 is facing huge tax claims of INR 40,000 Crores. The greatest claim in India's history of indirect taxes would be made if this were to be proven.

Why was Dream 11 hit with an INR 40,000 cr tax evasion notice?

On its sports fantasy platform, Dream11 has more than 180 million subscribers and was most recently valued at over 8 billion dollars. It recorded an operational revenue of Rs 3,840.7 crore and a net profit of Rs 142 crore for the fiscal year.

The writ case was filed at a time when real-money gaming businesses were under pressure following the Supreme Court's decision earlier this month to stay the Karnataka High Court's decision to overturn a GST notice against Gameskraft for suspected tax evasion amounting to Rs 21,000 crore.

For suspected indirect tax evasion on a wagering amount between 2017 and 2022, the Directorate General of GST Intelligence (DGGI) sent Gameskraft a show-cause notice last year. The Karnataka High Court later overturned the notification.

According to reports, it was believed that the top court's judgment established a precedent that would enable the GST department to send identical show-cause letters to about 40 gambling businesses. The firms that might be targeted appear to include Dream11. Additionally, the GST Council's decision earlier in the year to apply a 28% GST rate to the total nominal value of real-money gaming transactions presented a substantial challenge to the gaming sector. This decision had a huge impact on the business.

Between 2014 and 2020, 575 million dollars was invested in the gaming business in India. The online skill gaming market saw investments of 1.7 billion dollars in 2021 and Q1 of 2022 alone.

