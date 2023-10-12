What happened to Elle Brooke? Only Fans model passes out following Dillon Danis' chokehold

Unexpected situations frequently take center stage in the realm of influencer boxing, as social media celebrities join the ring with professional fighters. On October 11, one such occurrence occurred at the open training for the highly anticipated Prime Card as per Dexerto. Elle Brooke, an OnlyFans model and influencer-boxer, collapsed to the floor after making a daring request to mixed martial artist Dillon Danis, stunning everyone and building excitement for the main fight on October 14.

Prime Card: The talk of the town

The "Prime Card" has been the buzz of town, with an exhilarating array of bouts that cross the border between the digital world and professional fighting. Two main event fights have captivated spectators worldwide: KSI vs. Tommy Fury and Logan Paul vs. Dillon Danis. The later bout sparked social media excitement, and the open exercise event hinted at the drama to follow.

ALSO READ: 'He may get choked': Dillon Danis sends warning shot to Logan Paul following Conor McGregor advice

Logan Paul showed off his theatrics during the open exercise by performing Brazilian Jiu-Jitsu movements instead of typical boxing moves. It was a smart maneuver to irritate his opponent, Dillon Danis, who is most known for his MMA career. The true show-stopper, though, was still to come, and it included an unusual encounter between Elle Brooke and Danis.

Elle Brooke’s strange request to Danis

According to Dexerto, Elle Brooke contacted Danis with an unexpected and rather controversial request: she begged him to choke her out. Danis, who is no stranger to the MMA scene, cocked an eyebrow and inquired whether she was certain about her proposal. Elle was undeterred, and Danis agreed to the unusual event.

Elle Brooke's body became slack when Dillon Danis performed the chokehold, and she collapsed to the floor, drawing gasps from the bystanders. Fortunately, Danis and others moved immediately, securing her safety and assisting her in regaining consciousness. The incident shocked the audience, but it was an unforgettable experience for Elle Brooke.

The most promising event till now

"It felt like I was on MDMA!" After recovering consciousness, Elle shouted, "Oh my god, that's so much better than drugs!" Her thoughts encapsulated the strange character of the encounter as well as the addictive adrenaline rush that typically comes with intense situations.

While Elle Brooke's request was unusual, it brought an unexpected twist to the open exercise, setting the tone for what promises to be an amazing "Prime Card" event. The combination of internet influencers and professional fighters has resulted in a unique type of entertainment that has captivated viewers all over the world.

Advertisement

ALSO READ: 'People are going to come along': Twitch executive issues welcome statement on Kick competition