What happened to Fernando Perez Algaba? Find out more about Crypto millionaire influencer’s death

Cryptocurrency millionaire and influence, Fernando Perez Algaba’s body part was discovered by some children, in Buenos Aires, Argentina. Algaba was reportedly missing for the past few days, and his body part was chopped and placed in a red suitcase. The police have identified it as a murder case and have already arrested one suspect.

While playing by a creek in Ingeniero Budge, Buenos Aires, a group of kids discovered a red suitcase. The parents of the kids straight away informed the police authorities after they discovered that the suitcase contained human remains. While another complete arm was discovered in the creek, the victim's legs and forearm were recognized from the body pieces recovered in the luggage.

How did the police find out it was Fernando Perez Algaba's body?

The official autopsy reports stated that the body was found to have been shot three times before being dismembered and packed into a suitcase. The missing head and body were found the body parts on Wednesday and the dismemberment was performed by a trained expert. The authorities were able to find out that it was Fernando Perez Algaba's body parts based on his fingerprints and tattoos. Since last Tuesday, Algaba has been reported missing.

During the time of his suspected murder, Algaba was apparently staying in Argentina for a week. He had a July 19 deadline for returning the keys to his leased flat. But the home's owner testified that he did not appear or pick up the phone. After then, he was reported missing.

Who was Fernando Perez Algaba?

Algaba was a self-made millionaire, who routinely showcased his opulent lifestyle on his social media. He has around one million Instagram followers and was based in Barcelona, Spain, after briefly living in Miami, the United States. Algaba's brother, Rodolfo Perez, revealed that his brother was facing financial difficulties as a result of troubles with his cryptocurrency investments. His brother mentioned that he owed the Argentinean tax authority money for loans.

Before he went missing, Algaba left a note in which he revealed that he borrowed money from the gang Barra Bravas. He further claimed that his cryptocurrency investments had cost him a massive amount of money. Additionally, he said that the gang had been alerted in case anything had happened to him.

