What happened to Flight 93? Revisiting the 9/11 tragedy on its anniversary

The day of September 11, 2001, was a typical day towards the tail end of summer. Thousands of commercial airplanes were getting ready to take off as the sun rose, with fine weather and beautiful sky dominating most of the nation. But this seemingly ordinary day was drastically altered in less than two hours when 19 terrorists boarded and took control of four commercial aircraft in order to strike America.

On one of America's worst days twenty years ago, four planes were hijacked by terrorists from the Al Qaeda organization, resulting in almost three thousand deaths.

What happened with Flight 93 on 9/11?

In New York, two aircraft crashed into the Twin Towers of the World Trade Center. The Pentagon was struck by one aircraft. The lone plane that didn't make it to its destination was another aircraft that crashed into an open field in Pennsylvania even after passengers fought back.

Because of the selfless and brave acts of the 40 passengers and crew members on board, Flight 93 did not reach the hijackers' planned destination, the Nation's Capital. Airfones were used by the crew and passengers of Flight 93 to communicate with family friends and authorities after it was hijacked.

Thirty-seven calls were placed by a total of 13 passengers. They learned about the first two attacks via their phone talks, and they moved quickly after that. The crew and passengers, who had been pushed to the back of the aircraft by the hijackers, opted to fight back in an effort to retake control of their aircraft.

The struggle the Flight 93 passengers and crew had with their hijackers through phone calls made on board and from the cockpit voice recorder found at the crash site. This struggle started in the skies over Western Pennsylvania and ended when the plane crashed at high speed in a reclaimed strip mine near Shanksville, only 18 minutes away from Washington, DC. The brave acts of the crew members of Flight 93 saved countless lives, yet everyone on board died. The people of America will never forget the sacrifices of innocent lives.

The Flight 93 National Memorial Act (P.L. 107-226) was approved by Congress in a vote of 35-0 on September 24, 2002. Specifically, the Act "Established a Memorial at the September 11, 2001, crash site of United Airlines Flight 93 in Stonycreek Township, Somerset County, Pennsylvania, recognizing the final resting place to honor the passengers and crew of Flight 93.

