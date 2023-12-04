What happened to Florence Pugh during the Dune: Part Two panel at Comic Con Brazil? Exploring the controversial fan interaction

Florence Pugh is the most recent victim of an unsettling trend in which fans throw objects at live performers or celebrities attending events. The incident happened on Sunday while the actress was at a Comic-Con event in São Paulo, Brazil, attending a Dune: Part Two Panel.

She was discussing the sci-fi sequel with co-stars Timothée Chalamet, Austin Butler, and Zendaya. While Pugh was taking pictures, something flew at the stage and hit her in the face.

Florence Pugh hit with an object

Pugh and her co-stars can be seen reacting in shock in videos posted to social media, showing her flinching, covering her hit eye with her hand, and reaching for the ground object.

Watch the video:

The incident happened right after Pugh had just mentioned how excited she was to be on the panel as a member of the Dune cast. "Even before I started working with them, I had a great time coming in and hanging out with these people," she remarked. Until now, the wild behavior has mostly been limited to concerts; however, with Pugh, the trend is growing.

Other celebrities who faced the same incident

Bebe Rexha was hit by a cell phone thrown during a concert in New York earlier this year, necessitating stitches near her eyebrow. This summer, Harry Styles was struck in the eye while performing as well, although he was struck by objects a number of times, including a bouquet, chicken nuggets, and Skittles. Drake also suffered an object strike during a concert in Chicago earlier this summer.

Cardi B retaliated against a fan who was throwing water at her while she was in Las Vegas by throwing her microphone back at her.

During her Las Vegas residency, Adele also called out the trend of fans throwing objects at artists.

About Dune: Part Two

The story of Paul Atreides, who teams up with Chani and the Fremen on the quest to bring peace to Arrakis, will continue in Dune: Part Two where the first installment left off.

