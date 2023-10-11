What happened to Francis Ngannou? Former UFC star goes viral for glass door mishap

Francis Ngannou is regarded as one of the most intimidating heavyweights in MMA, and he has a history of not just outlasting but also completely decimating many of the best competitors in the UFC. When Ngannou and UFC CEO Dana White were on better terms in the past, White used some outrageous tactics to promote Ngannou as one of the strongest.

And just now Francis Ngannou is in the news for an unanticipated demonstration of his incredible power. Ngannou was in an unusual circumstance while in Las Vegas getting ready for his eagerly awaited fight with heavyweight boxer Tyson Fury in Saudi Arabia. Even simple tasks, like opening a convenience store door, appear to be difficult for someone with Ngannou's strength.

Francis Ngannou shatters glass door by mistake

Mistaking a pull door for a push door has happened to all of us. Most of the time, a "Pull Only" sign saves the day and our honor. However, Ngannou did not see such a sign. Ngannou could be seen in security footage ambling up to the store's entrance and attempting to open the door with one hand. He tries it with two hands when that doesn't work, and the glass doors shatter as Ngannou stands there in shock.

Ngannou pulls the door open and enters the shop after quickly recognizing his mistake. However, the store owner is not at all happy. He storms outside while yelling at Ngannou and pointing at the broken glass. Not many people oppose Ngannou, but one shopkeeper wasn't about to let his door fall down without a fight. The situation improved when Ngannou agreed to pay for the damages, and the two even posed for a picture in front of the now-shattered door.

Some people have, however, voiced concerns about the event's reality. Due to the high quality of the video and the fact that it appeared on a brand-new Reddit account, users of the social media site have speculated that the incident might be a staged marketing prank.

Tyson Fury vs. Francis Ngannou

Whether the video had been faked or was real, it surely generated conversation, especially as Ngannou readies for his next fight. On October 28, there will be a fight in Riyadh, Saudi Arabia, between Tyson Fury and Francis Ngannou. Ngannou's speed, as shown in recent training footage, hasn't wowed fans. It will be intriguing to see if he devises a plan to outwit Tyson Fury, though. Both fighters expect financial success from the fight, with Fury projecting a combined earnings of USD 202.2 million from it and a subsequent match with Oleksandr Usyk.

