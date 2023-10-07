What happened to Holly Willoughby? UK TV presenter living in police protection following 'kidnapping plot'

Presenter Holly Willoughby was pulled out from the renowned ITV program, This Morning and is being monitored by police following an alleged threat to kidnap her. Gavin Plumb, of Potters Field in Harlow, Essex, was charged with inciting a kidnapping. The 36-year-old, a security guard at a retail center in the city, showed up at Chelmsford Magistrates' Court for a quick hearing.

Mr. Plumb was remanded in custody and ordered to appear at Chelmsford Crown Court on November 3 for a plea hearing while sporting an "Aged to Perfection" T-shirt. In the days of Tuesday and Wednesday, he is charged with "soliciting, encouraging, persuading, endeavoring to persuade or proposing to a third party" to murder Holly Willoughby.

How was Gavin Plumb arrested?

On October 4, 2023, Gavin Plumb was taken into custody at his house in Potters Field, Harlow. It is reported that Holly Willoughby was the target of "a conspiracy to kidnap" and that "some sinister and threatening messages found on electronic devices" threatened to "seriously harm her."

Although Plumb's digital equipment and a phone were seized by Essex police, it is still unknown how the officers learned about the suspect's alleged plot. Essex's Detective Superintendent Rob Kirby made a statement to the media concerning the communications and the arrest. He claimed that the investigation was "extremely fast-paced" and that numerous officers from the department and its international partners had been "working overnight" to secure the charges.

Who is Holly Willoughby?

Holly Willoughby has had a successful career, progressing from a children's television presenter to a genuine prime-time darling. Born in Brighton, East Sussex Holly was a model before starting her career in television. She was hired by the BBC to host CBBC shows, including CBBC at the Fame Academy after a friend prepared a showreel that caught their attention.

She continued to host children's television programs at the Fame Academy, including Xchange, X-perimental, and CBBC, but her big break came when she was cast in Ministry of Mayhem with Stephen Mulhern, for which she received a BAFTA. In August 2007, she wed Dan Baldwin, a co-founder of Hungry Bear Media. They have two sons and a daughter, and they reside in Barnes, London.