What happened to Hunter Biden? Joe Biden's son indicted on gun charges

Hunter Biden, the son of US President Joe Biden, has been charged with federal crimes concerning a weapon he allegedly purchased in 2018. The indictment was unsealed on Tuesday, and it accuses Biden of lying on his 4473 form, which is necessary when acquiring weapons from registered dealers.

According to the indictment, Hunter Biden lied about his drug use on the form, which asks prospective buyers if they take illegal drugs or are "addicted to" any substances. Despite a history of drug usage, Biden apparently said "no" to that query.

Investigation by the Department of Justice

According to the Department of Justice, the investigation began in October 2018 when the US Secret Service reacted to an allegation of suspicious conduct involving a gun at StarQuest Shooters & Survival Supply in Wilmington, Delaware. According to the DOJ, a store employee alerted criminal enforcement when Biden attempted to buy a gun but was prohibited owing to his drug use history.

According to the indictment, Biden returned the next day and purchased a .38 revolver, which he reportedly threw in a dumpster outside a grocery shop.

Statements by Hunter Biden’s Lawyer

As per reports by CNN, Biden's lawyer, George Mesires said that his client was not the target of the October 2018 Secret Service contact and did not attempt to obtain the weapon from StarQuest Shooters. Mesires also stated that Biden did not have a gun and performed lawfully during the business transaction.

"This is not a case in which Hunter Biden lied on a form in order to obtain a firearm." According to the DOJ's press release, Hunter "replied 'no' to the question of whether he was prohibited from possessing firearms," Mesires added.

Charges on Hunter Biden and his drug addiction

According to the counsel, Biden has been in regular touch with the US counsel's Office for the District of Columbia and has completely cooperated with its inquiry.

Biden has publicly struggled with addiction and has been in and out of rehab centers for years. He has been candid about his battles with alcohol and drug addiction, and he has written a memoir about them.

The existing charges carry a maximum sentence of five years in jail. The Biden family has not issued a statement in response to the charges.

Gun control measures by the administration

This is not the first time Hunter Biden's actions have been scrutinized. Several scandals involving his business activities in Ukraine and China, as well as his alleged involvement in narcotics activity, arose during his presidential candidacy in 2020.

The indictment comes as the Biden administration pushes for more gun control measures in the aftermath of a string of mass killings in the United States. President Biden has urged Congress to approve measures prohibiting assault weapons and high-capacity magazines, as well as expanding background checks and closing loopholes in current gun regulations.

The government has also promised to take executive action to combat gun violence, such as cracking down on "ghost guns" and funding neighborhood violence reduction programs.

