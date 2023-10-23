What happened to Imran Khan? Pakistan's ex-PM indicted on serious charges

Imran Khan, the former prime minister of Pakistan, has suffered a major setback after learning that the leader of the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) has been charged with violating the country's secret laws under the Official Secrets Act. The argument centers around a covert diplomatic paper that Khan used to denounce his rivals for supposedly planning his overthrow in April of last year.

The cricketer-turned-politician is already being held in Adiala prison under judicial remand in the Cipher case. The deputy chairman of Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PT), Shah Mahmood Qureshi, was also charged by the special court handling the Cipher case. Imran Khan has been embroiled in over 150 court issues since being removed from government in April of the previous year.

Imran Khan and Shah Mahmood Qureshi get indicted

The case also included charges against Shah Mahmood Qureshi, a former foreign minister and PTI leader. Qureshi was named as the main accused person in the cipher case in a chargesheet submitted by Pakistan's Federal Investigation Agency (FIA). According to Dawn, the charges against Khan and Qureshi have been brought in accordance with Sections 5 and 9 of the Official Secrets Act.

Both of them were charged with "wrongful communication/use of official secret information and illegal retention of cipher telegram (official secret document) with mala fide intention". Khan and Qureshi have both submitted not-guilty pleas in response to the accusations.

Khan waved a document during a public rally in March 2022, calling it a cipher and claiming that the US wanted to unseat him. He supposedly lost the document. On August 18 of that same year, a claim was made under the Official Secrets Act of 1923 against him and his close friend Shah Mahmood Qureshi. After assuming control of the case from the Islamabad High Court, a special court created by the government held a private hearing at Rawalpindi's Adiala Jail. The indictment was delayed until October 23 by Judge Abual Hasanat Zulgernain during the most recent hearing on October 17.

A senior Pakistani diplomat was reported in a media source on Thursday as saying that US officials stopped speaking openly and honestly with their Pakistani colleagues when the case turned into a contentious topic in their bilateral relations.

Khan was removed from office by a no-confidence vote in April 2022. Later that same year, on August 5, he was sentenced to three years in prison by an Islamabad court in the Toshakhana case. The Islamabad High Court suspended Khan's sentence after he had completed serving it at the Attock District Jail. And now he is detained, though, in relation to the cipher case.

