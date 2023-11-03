What happened to Isabella Scavelli? Complete timeline of gory incident involving 2 hitmen explained

Trigger Warning: This article contains detailed information about violent crimes, including murder and sexual assault.

Seventeen-year-old Isabella Scavelli found the courage to walk through the doors of the Hernando County Sheriff's Office on February 6th, according to a Fox 13 News report. She accused Lenard White, a 36-year-old guy with a history of aliases, of sexually abusing her with a heavy heart. She had no idea that her bravery would kick off a series of events that would lead to her tragic death.

The murky conspiracy

White reportedly planned a nefarious conspiracy to take Scavelli's life, inspired by fury and a desperate need for silence. He paid two hitmen, Keshawn Woods, 22, and Sheldon Robinson, 21, $10,000 to carry out the heinous murder. Their target? The young girl who had disrupted his isolated, distorted world.

Tragic events occurred on February 7th. Two guys knocked on Scavelli's door and opened fire without notice. The small child was cruelly shot four times, and her mother, who had valiantly escorted her to the authorities, was severely hurt. Scavelli's dying moments were filled with dread as the bullet punctured her lower left back and killed her.

Unmasking the culprits

The investigation that followed the heinous act led officials to their chief suspect, Lenard White, who had fled to Georgia shortly after the shooting. K9 teams were dispatched to go through the debris, immediately uncovering important evidence - a red Nike sneaker with DNA matching that of Keshawn Woods. This finding triggered a succession of arrests, exposing a labyrinth of deception including not just the hired hitmen, but even Robinson's mother, Janet Williams.

According to Fox 13 News, it turned out, Williams had discovered the $6,000 used to pay the murder but had chosen to remain silent about her dark finding. She lied in a recorded conversation when questioned by the Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms, and Explosives, resulting in her detention on counts of making false statements.

As the jigsaw pieces came into place, law enforcement agencies continued to work together to uncover the full scope of this cruel murder-for-hire operation. The murder weapon was recovered and buried in Robinson's garden, adding to the evidence against the suspected conspirators.

As court dates approach, the entire weight of justice bears down on White, Robinson, and Woods. They risk mandatory life imprisonment or perhaps the death sentence if convicted of charges ranging from murder for hire to conspiracy and discharge of a firearm during the commission of a violent crime.

