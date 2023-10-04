What happened to IShowSpeed? Streamer needed paramedic help after Elephant Toothpaste experiment went wrong

One of the most popular YouTube streamers, IShowSpeed has a huge fan base all over the world. At a very small age, he managed to be the most entertaining streamer with his antics. He frequently streams himself doing things like playing video games, responding to funny TikToks, speaking with his Discord fans, or attempting new activities in front of the camera.

Following his recent live stream of a science experiment gone bad, Speed found himself in a dangerous predicament once again. Speed performed the "Elephant Toothpaste" challenge in his bedroom on Wednesday, filling the room with toxic fumes.

IShowSpeed finds it difficult to breathe after an experiment fails

The YouTuber can be seen whining about breathing when his room is filled with a lot of gas in his recent elephant toothpaste video. The fact that IShowSpeed required medical attention from paramedics after the fire brigade was summoned illustrates how bad the experience was. Fans expressed their concern, and his cameraman Slipz responded in chat by saying that firefighters had been dispatched to assist in stabilizing him.

When Darren had trouble breathing after the experiment, Slipz wrote a comment in the YouTube live chat indicating that Darren had been getting medical help. " He wrote, "Speed is currently with the firefighters. They're giving him oxygen so he can breathe. He should be fine guys."

What is the Elephant Toothpaste challenge?

Hydrogen peroxide (H2O2) and sodium iodide are the two key chemicals used in the "Elephant Toothpaste" experiment. When these compounds combine, oxygen gas is released, which, when combined with soap, results in a strong, frothy reaction. It is safe to breathe the oxygen gas (O2) produced in the elephant toothpaste experiment because it is a normal element of the air we breathe. The other chemicals employed in this experiment pose a possible risk, particularly the concentrated hydrogen peroxide, which can be dangerous if handled improperly. Fortunately, IShowSpeed didn't need to go to the hospital again, and he seemed to be doing well.

Speed's videos

This isn't the first time that because of Speed's actions, the fire department arrived at his home. A Pikachu firecracker was lit on the Ohio native's YouTube livestream during the Fourth of July celebrations the previous year, almost setting his room on fire. The streamer is known for doing numerous pranks, and it appears that one of his fans got into some difficulty after calling their teacher a "b*tch." In fact, the YouTuber's actions upset the fans so much that they even discussed a potential suspension.

