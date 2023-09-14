What happened to Jaahnavi Kandula? Seattle officer under investigation for joking about Indian student's death

The video of a US SPD officer making fun of a dead Indian student who was struck by a Seattle Police officer's car has gone viral on the internet. Officer Kevin Dave hit and killed Jaahnavi Kandula in South Lake Union on January 23. Officer Daniel Auderer, vice president of the Seattle Police Officers Guild, accidentally left his body camera on when rushing to the scene. The union head was heard telling another officer about Kandula, who was killed by a police car, that her life had "limited value" and that the city should "write a cheque."

A body-worn camera showed the Seattle Police Department union representative, Auderer laughing and saying, “She’s dead. It’s a regular person. Just write a check - 11,000 dollars, She was 26 anyway, and she had limited value."

What happened to Jaahnavi Kandula?

According to a police investigative report cited by The Seattle Times, Kandula's body was flung more than 100 feet (30 meters). The officer operating the car drove at 74 mph (119 km/h) at the time. She was struck just after the car reached its peak speed at the junction of Thomas Street and Dexter Avenue North. After being transported, she passed away from her wounds at Harborview Medical Centre.

In a statement issued on Monday, the Seattle Police Department said that it learned about the conversation from a worker who overheard it "during the course of regular business." According to the police statement, the employee was "concerned about the nature of statements" and elevated their worries to higher levels of authority. After that, officials turned the case over to the Office of Police Accountability, which looked into cases of police wrongdoing. According to the Seattle Police Department, the organization is investigating "the context in which" the remarks were made and any possible policy violations.

Who was Jaahnavi Kandula?

Jaahnavi Kandula, an Andhra Pradesh student from the Kurnool district, was supposed to receive her college degree from the Northeastern University campus in South Lake Union this December. Jhanvi, 23, who was enrolled in the last year of the Master of Science in Information Systems program at the Engineering college, traveled to the US from Bengaluru in 2021 as part of a student exchange program.

