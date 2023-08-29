What happened to Joe the Plumber? Barack Obama's challenger's death cause explored

Trigger Warning: This article contains references to an individual's death

Samuel 'Joe' Wurzelbacher, who gained fame as 'Joe the Plumber' after challenging Barack Obama on his economic ideas during the 2008 presidential campaign and later entered politics, has passed away. The death of the 49-year-old was announced on Monday by his family. Joe's eldest child, Joey Wurzelbacher, said that his father passed away on Sunday in Wisconsin following a protracted illness. His pancreatic cancer diagnosis was disclosed by his family this year on an internet fundraising platform.

In a statement, he said, "The only thing I have to say is that he was a true patriot. His big thing is that everyone comes to God. That's what he taught me, and that's a message I hope is heard by a lot of people."

Wurzelbacher's illness

According to a charity campaign set up this year to assist Wurzelbacher's family with medical expenses, he recently battled Stage 3 Pancreatic cancer. The website stated that he was receiving care at both the University of Michigan Hospital and the Ann Arbour VA Hospital in Michigan.

Who was Samuel Wurzelbacher?

Samuel Wurzlebacher, a Toledo, Ohio native, gained national attention following his conversation with Barack Obama during the 2008 campaign, during which Wurzlebacher voiced his fear that Obama's then-proposed tax policy would result in higher taxes for small companies.

On TV news, their conversation and Obama's retort that he wanted to "spread the wealth around" were often shown. Days later, during a presidential debate, Obama's Republican rival, U.S. Sen. John McCain, frequently referenced "Joe the Plumber".

Wurzelbacher's piltical career

Wurzelbacher criticized McCain in his book and declared he did not want him to be the Republican Party's choice for president. Nevertheless, he continued to campaign with McCain and his running partner, Alaska Governor Sarah Palin.

He traveled the country giving speeches at tea party rallies and other conservative events after becoming an instantly popular figure among many anti-establishment conservatives. He ran for a U.S. House seat in Ohio in 2012, but in a historically Democratic district, he was defeated handily by Democrat Marcy Kaptur.

Republicans encouraged him to run because they believed that his popularity would help them raise enough money to stage a credible campaign. However, he garnered flak for saying that the US should erect a barrier at the Mexico border and "start shooting" at anyone it believes is entering the nation unlawfully during the campaign. After giving up on politics, Wurzelbacher went back to his previous job as a plumber.

