What happened to John Roland, the legendary FOX 5 New York anchor?

John Roland, the long-time anchor for FOX 5 New York, breathed his last on Sunday. The broadcasting legend and television’s popular face was 81 years old at the time of passing.

Roland was the anchor for FOX 5's 10 p.m. newscast for almost three decades until he retired in 2004. He first joined the channel as a weekday political reporter and a weekend news anchor in 1969. 10 years later, Roland became Fox 5’s night-time news anchor for the 10 pm slot. Over his decades of service, he has become a trusted source of news among many New Yorkers. Remembering Roland, Fox 5 writes that he "was known for his frank delivery and his compassion for New Yorkers who were living through the violent times in the city in the 1970s."

John Roland’s career

According to Fox News, Roland kickstarted his career in the 1960s. He got his first major assignment in 1966 for NBC News in Los Angeles. Three years later, in 1969, he joined WNEW-TV, which was then-owned by MetroMedia. Soon, it became FOX's WNYW. Roland worked here continuously until his retirement in 2004.

In his prolific and memorable career as a news anchor, Roland has covered several historic events, from Robert F. Kennedy's assassination to the 9/11 attacks.

"Sitting next to John was always a learning lesson," Roland's former co-anchor Rosanna Scotto said (via Fox News). "He took pride in his writing and his down-to-earth communicating. It was never more evident than anchoring next to him during the 9/11 attacks."

More on John Roland

Apart from reporting the news, John Roland has also made it to the headlines quite a few times. For instance, in 1983, he confronted three armed robbers while dining at a New York City restaurant, While he wrestled one of them and shot him in the leg, the other two attacked Roland, and hit him in the head with a gun.

In 1988, John Roland made it to the news yet again, this time after he got into an on-air argument with a mentally-ill homeless woman named Joyce Brown.

Roland leaves behind his wife Zayda. His last days were spent in Florida, where he enjoyed his time as a husband and grandfather.

