What happened to Kaylin Gillis, the 20-year old woman who was shot in New York? Details inside

A 20-year-old woman, identified as Kaylin Gillis was shot dead on Saturday. Reportedly, she along with three others accidentally turned into the wrong driveway while looking for a friend’s house in rural upstate New York. In a news conference held on Monday, Washington County Sheriff Jeffrey Murphy said that the young woman was struck by gunfire as a man fired two shots from his front porch. The Sheriff further said that the 65-year-old man old Kevin Monahan, has been charged with second-degree murder in connection with her death. However, it is still unclear whether he has retained an attorney or net.

Sheriff reveals that it was a rural area

The Sheriff was quoted saying, “It’s a very rural area with dirt roads. It’s easy to get lost. They drove up this driveway for a very short time, realized their mistake and were leaving, when Mr. Monahan came out and fired two shots.” He further added that the area has poor cell phone service. Moreover, when the shots were openly fired, Kaylin and the rest of the group drove away from there looking for networks and then called 911.

Kevin Monahan to have a court appearance soon

The police officers said that when they reached Kevin’s home from where the shots were fired, they found him to be extremely uncooperative. He was even refusing to exit his residence and speak with the police. As per the press release, Kevin was taken into custody with help from the New York State Police Special Operations Response Team. The Sheriff revealed that, “There was clearly no threat from anyone in the vehicle. There was no reason for Mr. Monahan to feel threatened.” Now, Kevin is in custody and will reportedly have a court appearance in the near future.