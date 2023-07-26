What happened to Kevin Mitnick? Exploring the life and legacy of legendary computer hacker

Kevin Mitnick, who is known as one of the most notorious hackers in the world of cyber security, passed away at the age of 59 on July 16, 2023. The news was made public by his family who informed that after fighting against pancreatic cancer for more than a year, he left for his heavenly abode.

Mitnick was just 12 years old when he started his journey as a hacker in the year 1979. Not only has he served as an inspiration for many films based on hacking but he was also once imprisoned in 1988.

Kevin Mitnick a gem in the world of hacking and breaking cybersecurity

Kevin Mitnick has hacked into some of the biggest systems around the world but it is said that he never misused the data or information that he hacked. In the year 1982, the Northern American Defense Command (NORAD) was hacked by Mitnick which he considered as one of his biggest achievements. The 1982 hacking was later developed into a film titled War Games, which is quite famous.

Mitnick fell into the hands of imprisonment in the year 1988. He was detained by police officials for stealing proprietary software from Digital Equipment Corporation, which cost around $1 million. He was sentenced to a year of imprisonment and probation of three years.

The star of the hacking world launched ‘Mitnick Security Consulting’ in the year 2003 to offer advice and suggestions about cybersecurity to Fortune 500 firms and government organizations.

