What happened to Kevin Porter Jr.? Houston Rockets star charged with assault and strangulation

Multiple news outlets reported the arrest of NBA player, Kevin Porter Jr., on Monday, on charges of assault and strangulation. Allegedly, Porter, who plays for the Houston Rockets, assaulted his girlfriend which is the latest in his series of misconduct. Here's what transpired.

Kevin Porter Jr. and Kysre Gondrezick

Allegedly, the 23-year-old Porter assaulted his former WNBA player girlfriend, Kysre Gondrezick, in the early hours of Monday at a Times Square hotel. The couple was staying there. Gondrezick, unhappy with Porter's late-night return, locked the hotel door. Porter later entered the room, helped by hotel security, and allegedly assaulted Gondrezick.

What happened?

Upon arrival, officers discovered a 26-year-old woman suffering from a cut on the right side of her face and complaining of neck pain, according to a New York City police spokesperson who spoke with ESPN. Preliminary investigations suggested a known individual repeatedly struck the woman and strangled her.

Authorities took Porter into custody from the scene, and they transported the woman to a hospital, the spokesperson continued. The NYPD held Porter on preliminary suspicions of second-degree assault and strangulation.

Here are a few reactions from fans

The Milwaukee Bucks drafted Porter in the first round of the 2019 NBA Draft after he left the University of Southern California. Porter later transferred to the Cleveland Cavaliers after being traded twice. Porter has a career span of four seasons in the league, one with the Cavaliers and the remaining three with the Rockets, netting him an average of 19.2 points per game in the last season.

ALSO READ: Who beat USA in FIBA World Cup 2023?Germany vs. Serbia in thrilling final clash

Porter's history of incidents

Porter has faced previous accusations of misconduct. In August 2020, while playing for the Cavaliers in Cleveland, he allegedly punched a woman and pulled her hair.

In November 2020, he was arrested again. Authorities accused Porter of mishandling a firearm in a car after he rolled his Mercedes SUV on an interstate near Cleveland. They found a .45-caliber handgun, already loaded, and a small quantity of marijuana in the crash-landed vehicle with its windows broken from flipping over next to the road.

However, they later dropped these charges. Following an explosive locker room incident in 2021, Porter left the Cleveland Cavaliers. He got extremely angry when he found his locker assigned to someone else, leading to yelling and throwing food.

ALSO READ: Can you play NBA 2K24 Next-Gen on PC? Key details revealed