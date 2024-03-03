What happened to King Harald V of Norway? Find out as he receives temporary pacemaker in Malaysia

King Harald V of Norway, aged 87, is receiving medical treatment while on a private trip to Malaysia, which has raised concerns about his health as per PEOPLE. Due to a low heart rate, the monarch was admitted to a Malaysian hospital and underwent surgery to implant a temporary pacemaker.

Medical procedure for safer travel

The decision to proceed with the pacemaker implantation was made to ensure King Harald's safety during his return journey to Norway. Bjørn Bendz, the monarch's attending anesthesiologist, emphasized the importance of this medical intervention in ensuring his health during transit.

According to post-operation reports, King Harald is in stable condition; however, the palace has emphasized additional rest before his discharge. Plans are already in place for his medical transportation back home, which is expected to take place within the next few days. In the initial palace announcement, a statement was made that, “The King has fallen ill during his holiday stay in Malaysia and receives good care from both Malaysian and Norwegian medical personnel.”

Norwegian Prime Minister Jonas Gahr Støre expressed concern over the monarch's health update and wished for a speedy recovery. Meanwhile, Crown Prince Haakon is prepared to take on his father's responsibilities during his hospitalization.

Navigating previous health challenges

King Harald V has faced several health issues in recent years, including prior hospitalizations for infections in 2022. Despite these setbacks, he has consistently returned to his royal duties following each recovery. In addition, the monarch has had surgeries for bladder cancer and heart valve issues, the most recent of which occurred prior to a bout of COVID-19 earlier in 2022.

Despite health setbacks, King Harald remains committed to his royal responsibilities. He has made it clear that he will not abdicate the throne, citing an oath he took to the Norwegian Parliament upon his accession in 1991, which he intends to keep for the rest of his life.

The recent implantation of a temporary pacemaker adds another chapter to King Harald V's ongoing health journey. As he continues to receive care abroad, the people of Norway eagerly await his return and wish him a speedy recovery, knowing that his dedication to his duties is unwavering.

