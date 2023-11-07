What happened to Knox MacEwen? Cause of death revealed as 14-year-old boy passes away in Florida

Trigger Warning: This article contains references to an individual's death.

Over the weekend, a 14-year-old kid passed away at a Florida high school during a 5K race. According to Miramar police, the boy, identified as Knox MacEwen, reportedly suffered a heart attack during Saturday morning's run at Everglades High School. The high school principal informed the school of his passing and said that there will be there be grief counselors on campus all week.

Western High Principal Jimmy Arrojo wrote, "One of our JROTC students passed away this morning after being transported to the hospital. I want to offer my deepest condolences to his family and loved ones, teachers, and classmates as they mourn this great loss."

What happened to Knox MacEwen?

MacEwen experienced a heart arrest following the race. At around nine in the morning, emergency services arrived at the high school and hurried MacEwen to Memorial Miramar, where it was impossible to save him, after which he was declared dead. MacEwen served as a volunteer for the children's ministry at his home church, a respected member of the community, a JROTC student, and a cherished brother, son, grandchild, nephew, and friend.

On social media and other platforms, a large number of people have sent their condolences and support to Knox Mcewen's family and friends. A friend of the family named Lauren Milam has created a GoFundMe campaign to assist with the costs of the funeral and to give Knox Mcewen's parents time off work to grieve. To date, the account has raised more than $56,000 to assist with the family's expenses.

What is a Cardiac arrest?

According to the Mayo Clinic, cardiac arrest, also referred to as sudden cardiac arrest, is the sudden cessation of heart function brought on by an issue with the heart's electrical system. As a result, the heart's pumping function is interfered with, stopping the body's blood flow.

If the right actions aren't done right away, it could be fatal. Up until emergency medical assistance arrives, CPR can increase a person's chances of survival. The American Heart Association reports that every year in the United States, about 356,000 cardiac arrests take place outside of hospitals.

