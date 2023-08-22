What happened to Laura Carleton? Clothing store owner shot dead after argument over Pride flag

Trigger Warning: This article contains references to homicide

On Friday, LGBTQ+ ally Laura Ann Carleton who is a store owner in the San Bernardino Mountains of California was shot and murdered by a guy. Reportedly, the killer made disparaging remarks about a rainbow flag flying outside her Carleton's shop. At a press conference on Monday, Sheriff Shannon Dicus revealed the name of the alleged murderer, Travis Ikeguchi, 27, who is now dead.

Authorities claim that after allegedly killing Carleton, the suspect fled the scene on foot but was later located by sheriff's officers many miles from her store. Which is where he was engaged in a shootout and fatally shot, according to the authorities. According to the sheriff's office, the attacker was carrying a pistol, which was later identified as a Smith & Wesson 9mm automatic revolver by officials, and he rejected commands to put it down.

What exactly happened with Laura Carleton?

Reports state that Ikeguchi, the murderer, shot Carleton when she confronted him after he tore down the pride flag and yelled "many homophobic slurs" at her. On Friday, at 5 p.m. the police were called to the shooting at Carleton's Mag.Pi, a clothing store in Cedar Glen, a vacation town close to Lake Arrowhead.

Carleton was discovered there with a gunshot wound and was later declared dead. Ikeguchi also fired at deputies while they attempted to catch him, hitting many of their cars in the course of events. Ikeguchi was fatally shot by the deputies when they returned fire. According to reports, investigators continue to look into the circumstances surrounding the murder of Carleton. The incident occurred in the midst of a nationwide upsurge in anti-LGBTQ+ extremism, which has sparked rallies, threats, and acts of violence against the community.

About Laura Ann Carleton

Laura Ann Carleton, a married mother of nine kids, started working in the fashion business as a teenager. Before beginning a career in fashion design, she studied at the Pasadena, California, ArtCenter College of Design. Carleton eventually started working for Kenneth Cole Productions in 1982, nearly from the beginning, and spent more than 15 years there before rising to the executive level.

Paul Feig, the director of Bridesmaids and the man behind the Freaks and Geeks television series, was a close friend of Carleton's. He paid her homage on Instagram calling her a true ally of the LGBTQ+ community. On its Facebook page, the Lake Arrowhead LGBTQ community wrote a tribute to Carleton, praising her as an ardent supporter of LGBTQ+ rights.

