What happened to Lorenzo Delle Femmine? Main reason behind TikToker's death explored

Trigger Warning: This article contains references to an individual's death

Lorenzo Delle Femmine, an Italian TikTok user, passed away tragically from a cardiac arrest. The TikToker passed away on Monday, October 2, 2023. The family of the 40-year-old influencer disclosed how Lorenzo Delle Femmine died while playing with his children, which left all of his fans shocked. Assunta, the wife of the well-liked TikTok star who frequently appears in his videos documenting their family life, confirmed the tragic news in an Instagram post. She wrote, “I feel so bad. I can’t believe it,”

How did Delle pass away?

According to The New York Post, Delle's wife had informed their followers in Italian about his status hours before his passing, stating that he was "not doing very well at the moment" and "would reply to everyone" shortly. Delle Femmine, better known to his 1.8 million TikTok fans as Mister Pella Pazzo, was playing with their three children at the family's home outside of Naples, Italy when he began to feel ill.

According to reports, he collapsed to the ground and stopped moving. Delle Femmine was immediately admitted to the hospital right away but was declared dead before being given medical attention. As word of Lorenzo Delle Femmine's passing circulated on social media, some users left condolence comments on some of the influencer's earlier posts.

Assunta has resorted to TikTok to alert users about those making claims that they are collecting funds for her family's funeral on the video-sharing website. She wrote, "Guys, I'm writing these words to you without force but I have to dissociate myself from these people who are doing live broadcasts and say they are raising money for me, my children and to pay for my husband's funeral. Nothing is true, don't donate anything to these people."

Who was Lorenzo Delle?

Delle had recently undergone surgery for an inner ear infection, but he was now back home with his family after making a full recovery. Matteo, Emanuele, and Francesco are the three children Lorenzo leaves behind together with his wife. Delle Fammine gained notoriety for sharing videos of himself driving posh cars and for his everyday vlogs. He frequently shared photos of his family and their daily lives on social media.

