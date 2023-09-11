What happened to Luis Rubiales? Spanish soccer chief resigns following kiss scandal

According to CNN, Luis Rubiales resigned as president of the Spanish soccer federation on Sunday after weeks of harsh criticism for his unwelcome kiss with Women's World Cup winner Jennifer Hermoso.

"Today, at 930 pm, I notified the interim president, Mr. Pedro Rocha, that I have resigned as President of RFEF," Rubiales stated in a post on Twitter. "I have also informed him that I have resigned from my position in UEFA in order for my Vice-Presidency position to be filled."

The Spanish Football Federation (RFEF) acknowledged Rubiales' resignation as president of the Spanish Football Association and vice president of UEFA. The board of directors of the federation will now hold an election to pick another candidate.

Rubiales’ unwanted kiss with Hermoso

Rubiales' unwelcome kiss on Hermoso following Spain's win in the Women's World Cup final on August 20 provoked outrage in Spain and around the world. The 46-year-old earlier apologized and described the kiss as "mutual" - a claim Hermoso refuted, claiming she had no input and was not respected.

FIFA has provisionally suspended the Spaniard for 90 days until a disciplinary investigation is conducted. In the meanwhile, Pedro Rocha has taken over. Spanish authorities reacted quickly to Rubiales' resignation on Sunday. Irene Montero, Spain's equality minister, responded on Twitter with two words: "It's over."

Hermoso made an appearance in Mexico hours after Rubiales' declaration, as the team that she plays for, CF Pachuca Femanil, celebrated the star in her first game since the World Cup victory. She received a standing ovation from the audience before the game and a large mural of her hangs in the stadium. Hermoso then waved to the fans while wearing the World Cup medal around her neck.

Spanish soccer faces a moment of truth

The Rubiales incident sparked an uproar in Spanish soccer, with the government pressuring Rubiales to retire and the RFEF ousting World Cup-winning manager Jorge Vilda from his position last week. During the Women's World Cup Final, Vilda was seen on camera appearing to improperly touch a female staff member. Montse Tomé took his place, becoming the very first woman in Spanish national team history to do so.

The outrage among the masses over the unwanted kiss, as well as Rubiales' vehement justification of it, has come from all corners of Spanish society, including politicians and sports figures. The event also spurred a discussion about the dominance of "macho culture" in Spain, a country that has seen large anti-sexual violence and sexism protests in recent years.

