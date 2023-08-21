What happened to Luna-25? Latest updates on moon lander as it crashes into the surface

On Sunday, Russia's space agency announced an unsatisfactory conclusion to its maiden voyage to the lunar surface, 47 years after the last landing by the former Soviet Union. According to Roscosmos, the government-run space agency of Russia, the Luna-25 spacecraft crashed onto the Moon ten days after its launch on August 10.

The space agency announced writing, “At about 14:57 Moscow time [on Aug. 19], communication with the Luna-25 spacecraft was interrupted. The apparatus moved into an unpredictable orbit and ceased to exist as a result of a collision with the surface of the Moon”

How Russia's Luna-25 crashed into the moon's surface?

Launched on August 10, Luna-25's first images from orbit, featuring selfies with the moon and Earth in the backdrop, were beamed back to Earth on August 13. Roscosmos reported on August 16 that the mission had quickly entered lunar orbit. Although the area known as Boguslawsky Crater served as the spacecraft's primary landing zone, there were two more landing zones that were also accessible: southwest of Manzini Crater and south of Pentland A Crater.

The lander was created by the Russian aerospace corporation NPO Lavochkin and consisted of two main components: a landing platform with a propulsion system and landing gear with a velocity and range meter to be used during landing. But on Saturday, when it attempted to enter a pre-landing orbit, the Russian spacecraft ran into serious difficulties.

Luna-25 was expected to be one of Russia's biggest space achievements. In 1976, when Russia was still a part of the Soviet Union, Luna-24, the last lunar mission from the nation, was launched. The main objective of Luna-25 was to discover water ice and spend a year studying how it formed there and whether there was a connection with the emergence of water on Earth on its way to the South Pole. The spacecraft would have also analyzed the regolith or the dirt that covers moon rock. It was intended to stay in the moon's orbit for five days before coming to rest on August 21. Several pictures were taken by Luna-25 prior to the collision, one of which was of the Zeeman crater near the South pole.

Mission of Luna-25

Roscosmos' future missions

Following Luna-25, Russia's space agency, Roscosmos intends to launch Luna-26, a lunar orbiter, and two further landing missions, Luna-27 and Luna-28, which will both send drilling rigs to the moon's surface and gather samples for return to Earth. The failure of Luna-25 may have a significant impact on Russia's intentions to launch a number of lunar missions.

Meanwhile, the Chandrayaan-3 spacecraft from India is on schedule to make history by being the first to touch down close to the lunar south pole. According to ISRO, Chandrayaan-3 will land on the moon's surface on August 23.

