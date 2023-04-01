What happened to Mary-Brian Clarke, late model Jeremy Ruehlemann's girlfriend who died two months after him?

Mere two months after model Jeremy Ruehlemann's death, his girlfriend, Mary-Brian Clarke, has also passed away. The 24-year-old who used to work in public relations had posted a message for Ruehlemann after his death in January 2023. "I love you forever & miss you everyday," Clarke had written. Continue reading to know what happened to her and other available details including the obituary her family released.

What happened to Mary-Brian Clarke?

Mary-Brian Clarke, who died on March 21, 2023, was a rising talent in the public relations field. Though the cause of her death has not yet been released, her family posted an obituary in her memory. "Our beloved daughter, sister, and friend, Mary-Brian Clarke, unexpectedly passed away on Tuesday, the 21st of March 2023, at the age of 24. She is survived by those who loved her most, including her parents Resa and Brian Clarke, and siblings Abby, Hanna and Jack," the family message starts off.

Divulging more information about the 24-year-old who worked in the fashion industry, it continues, "Mary-Brian attended St. Gregory and TK Gorman Catholic Schools in Tyler and Memorial High School in Houston. She went to Camp Longhorn for seven years and loved playing tennis. Mary-Brian attended LIM College where she was becoming a talented influence in the fashion industry having worked for TIBI, Elizabeth Bensinger, and MadHappy. The angels in heaven will certainly benefit from her sense of style and fashion."

"Arriving at the gates of heaven in one of many pairs of unique sunglasses, more rings than her fingers could hold, and either a furry jacket or hat and a one-of-a-kind pair of trendy sneakers, and that magnificent smile that was a magnet for all. Mary-Brian will always be remembered by her contagious laugh, her witty sense of humor, and her unique ability to connect with others. She was a light to everyone who knew her which came from her belief in the good of others," the obituary adds.

A mass Christian burial was held on Friday, the 31st of March, at St. Michael the Archangel Catholic Church, Houston. Soon after, a reception was held at the Parish Life Center in her memory. Her family has also initiated a memorial fund "in remembrance of her life-changing experience serving in Zambia" on Family Legacy. Clarke had posted another picture of Ruehlemann on her Instagram in February with a heart emoji. Condolences have been pouring in ever since the news of her passing broke out.

