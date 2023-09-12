What happened to Meowku? Twitch star calls for ban on Johnny Somali over harassment in Japan

Trigger Warning: This article contains references to harassment.

Twitch and Kick are two of the biggest streaming platforms, and many of the social media stars have risen to fame because of it. One of the most popular real-life content creators on the internet, Johnny Somali routinely harasses Japanese citizens and gets assaulted by them as a result of his behavior.

After exhibiting racist behavior in Tokyo on many occasions, Somali was even subjected to a 72-hour suspension on Kick, but it doesn't appear that the streamer has learned his lesson. Another Twitch streamer, Meowko bumped into Johnny Somali while live-streaming on Twitch in the first few days of September. The encounter rapidly turned awkward and uncomfortable.

Meowka questions why Johnny Somali is not banned from Kick

To Meowko's horror, Somali, who has been permanently banned from Twitch, started blathering on about how he is the "most famous" person in Japan. Somali was heard saying, “I’m on Kick. We don’t like Twitch streamers.” As Meowka started to walk off from him, he started shouting, “Bye-bye. Get banned b*tch. Get banned! You better not show me on your stream, you’ll get banned.” After being sent off by a friendly taxi driver a short while later, Meowko was in tears due to the experience.

Meowko described the scenario on X/Twitter knowing full well that it was against Twitch's guidelines for streamers to feature banned streamers on their stream and that she didn't want to get banned again. Later she also explained that she had to speak with Twitch staff members personally so that she doesn't get banned. Later, in a video, Meowko was heard saying that considering the ongoing controversy Johnny Somali has created, she is unsure about why he isn't blocked from more websites.

Meowka said, "I cried because the taxi driver on the way home was such a nice guy. I hope this person leaves Japan soon. I felt helpless because I couldn’t do anything even though I was right in front of my eyes. Seriously I have no idea how that kind of creator is still having a place to say something on the internet like this."

Johnny Somali gets beaten up by a man

Shortly after the encounter with Meowka, a person had enough and hit Somali in the face, giving him another chance to get what he deserved for bothering other people on the street. After the video went viral, many on social media praised the man who wouldn't put up with Jino and Johnny Somali's antics. Only time will tell if Kick decides to ban the broadcaster again as more and more viewers get frustrated with his behavior.

