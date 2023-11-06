What happened to Nancy Ng? Hunt for American woman continues in Guatemala following disappearance

Trigger Warning: This article discusses the mysterious disappearance of Nancy Ng in Guatemala and the distressing impact it has had on her family.

Nancy Ng, a 29-year-old lady from Southern California, set off on what was meant to be a peaceful yoga retreat in the picturesque environment of Lake Atitlán, hidden within a volcano crater in Guatemala. What was supposed to be a trip of self-discovery and leisure turned into a terrifying experience. Nancy Ng abruptly vanished on October 19, leaving her family in anguish and yearning for answers as per KTLA.

A family's agonizing search for information

Nancy's family has described the last two weeks as a living hell. They were kept in the dark about her disappearance, with a slew of unanswered questions. Nicky Ng, her sister, voiced their grief: "What happened? Where is she now? Is there any chance she's still alive? We didn't know anything." Their anguish got worse by the absence of knowledge.

ALSO READ: What happened to David Hilditch? Reason behind death explored as former DUP assembly member passes away at 60

A race against time in the search for Nancy

Nancy Ng, a former Cal State law student who now works with disabled students, was attending the yoga retreat for the second year in a row. Nancy enjoyed the beauty of the location, spending many mornings alone by the lake, according to her younger sister. The retreat had exciting events planned for this year, but the picturesque setting took a sinister turn when she vanished.

The challenges in the search for clues

According to KTLA, Nancy's family has requested the aid of the State Department, the FBI, and local search and rescue teams in Guatemala since her disappearance. The Guatemalan government is handling the inquiry, which is being assisted by the FBI, while local rescue teams have worked diligently to search 95% of the lake utilizing air and ground searches, divers, and drones. Chris Sharpe, a co-owner of Black Wolf Helicopters who was involved in the hunt, acknowledged the case's difficulties. The uncertainty surrounding Nancy's last known whereabouts, as well as the unwillingness of prospective witnesses to volunteer information, has made establishing leads difficult.

Despite the challenges, Nancy's family is determined to get her home safely. Her brother, Jonathan Ng, reaffirmed their resolve: "My role here is just to make sure that no stone is left unturned and that we try everything possible." Nancy is the eldest of four siblings and is known as an adventurous person who enjoys yoga, hiking, and traveling. Her family has started a GoFundMe page to help with the search, describing her as a caring daughter, a loving sister, and a supportive friend. They merely want Nancy to know that they adore her and are determined to reconcile with her.

Advertisement

ALSO READ: What was the reason behind Robbin Bain's death? Looking back at Today Girl's legacy