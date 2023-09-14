Trigger Warning: This article contains references to suicide

On September 11, 2023, the news of bodybuilder Neil Currey's death shocked the bodybuilding community. At the age of 34, the British bodybuilder who was renowned for his outstanding achievement in the 2022 Mr. Olympia competition passed away. Although the cause of death is still unknown, initial reports suggested Currey died by suicide suicide based on Sarcev's Instagram post.

In 2017, he started competing after which in the Classic Physique competition in 2019, Currey competed for the first time in the IFBB and ranked seventh. Currey trained others in the industry while competing internationally throughout the years.

Who was Neil Currey?

Currey's early life

Currey was born in the UK and spent his formative years there. He started training weights at the same time as he fell in love with football in school. As the years passed, Currey started concentrating more on his diet and exercise regimen, which eventually led to a career in bodybuilding.

World Championship debut

At the 2017 World Championships, Neil Currey placed fifth in the pro muscle division to make his bodybuilding debut. The next year, he graduated to the NPC level and won the NPC Worldwide Amateur Olympia Italy championships, gaining his Pro Card.

Achievements

With a seventh-place performance at the Kuwait Pro, Currey made his IFBB debut as a Classic Physique competitor in 2019. He appeared in events like the Tampa and Pittsburgh Pro contests, among the largest platforms in the industry. Currey secured a spot in his first Olympia contest in 2022 after taking home the gold in the New York Pro. When Currey competed at the 2022 Olympia, he finished 16th in the Classic Physique category.

