What happened to Nic Kerdiles? Former NHL player passes away in motorcycle crash

Trigger Warning: This article contains references to an individual's death.

Nic Kerdiles, a former Anaheim Ducks player, was killed in a motorbike accident in North Nashville, as per a report by the Tennessean. Kerdiles was involved in an accident with an SUV early Saturday morning near the intersection of 14th Avenue North and Wheless Street, according to the report.

Who was Nicolas Kerdiles?

Nicolas Kerdiles, 29, had a promising NHL career before the accident took his life. Kerdiles, who was born on January 11, 1994, in Lewisville, Texas, had always had a fascination for ice hockey. He began playing at an early age and immediately demonstrated his abilities, winning him the attention of several hockey scouts.

Kardiles' legacy in NHL

Kerdiles attended the University of Wisconsin-Madison, where he played men's ice hockey for the Badgers. According to the Tennessean, He had an immediate impact as a freshman in 2012-2013, scoring 33 points in 32 games. These excellent performances drew the attention of Anaheim Ducks scouts, who selected him in the second round of the 2012 NHL Entry Draft.

ALSO READ: Who is Gabrielle Union-Wade? Taking closer look at Dwyane Wade's personal life

Kerdiles continued to hone his skills in the Ducks system over the years. He played for their AHL club, the Norfolk Admirals, and later for their new affiliate, the San Diego Gulls. Kerdiles made his NHL debut against the Colorado Avalanche on April 9, 2016. Kerdiles' NHL career was brief, with only three games played, but he was keen to leave his imprint.

Kerdiles became an unrestricted free agent at the end of the 2018-2019 season. While he was courted by numerous organizations, a string of injuries hampered his chances to sign a new NHL deal, as per the Tennessean. Despite the setback, Kerdiles remained optimistic and continued training, hoping for another chance to establish himself on the ice.

What happened to Nicolas Kerdiles?

Kerdiles was riding his motorcycle on that tragic Saturday morning when he collided with an SUV at the intersection of 14th Avenue North and Wheless Street. Kerdiles was pronounced dead on site after the collision. The incident has startled the hockey community and devastated fans who had lost a talented young player.

According to the Tennessean, Nicolas Kerdiles was identified as the victim of the sad tragedy by Metro Nashville Police. Authorities are still looking into the circumstances of the crash, including issues like speed and any potential negligence on either party's side.

Meanwhile, Kerdiles' death was widely publicized, with former teammates, acquaintances, and fans expressing their sorrow and condolences on social media. Kerdiles was admired by many for his work ethic, optimistic demeanor, and devotion to the sport he loved.

Advertisement

ALSO READ: What happened to Bob Menendez? New Jersey senator in trouble after getting indicted