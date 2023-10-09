What happened to Noa Argamani? What we know about the Israeli hostage so far amid Israel-Palestine conflict

Trigger Warning: This article contains references to physical abuse, abduction, and death

Israel people are currently witnessing their worst nightmare with the surprise attacks by Hamas on their nation. With videos of the incidents spreading over social media, the commencement of a violent conflict between Palestine and Israel has dominated the news. This week, a Hamas terrorist attack on Israel escalated the ongoing and long-standing conflict between Palestine and Israel to an entirely new level.

As many as 50 or more hostages have apparently been abducted from Israeli streets close to the Palestinian border as part of a strategy that Hamas appears to enjoy. Student Noa Argamani, who attended the festival with her partner in the desert, is one of them. She was captured on camera pleading with Hamas not to kill her as she was being hauled away on a motorcycle.

What happened to Noa Argamani?

While attending a dance party held close to the Gaza Strip, Israeli student Noa Argamani was purportedly abducted by Hamas terrorists. The 25-year-old was seen yelling out at her boyfriend in footage that her family shared, according to The Times of Israel. Argamani is heard pleading in the video shouting, “Don't kill me! No, no, no”

According to the New York Post, Noa Argamani and her boyfriend Avi Nathan went to a dance party to mark the end of Sukkot. According to reports, the terrorists entered the area, they began shooting and firing rockets.

Hamas takes civilians hostage

Numerous individuals are thought to have been taken hostage by Hamas fighters over the weekend in Israel. Since they are currently being held throughout Gaza, Israel's response to the militant group's fatal attack on Saturday has been made more difficult.

The precise number of individuals held by Hamas. is still unknown. According to the Israeli military, the Hamas group is holding "a significant number" of Israeli citizens, including civilians and military personnel.

Few are thought to have been killed, and some of the hostages are thought to still be alive. There are a number of other nationalities thought to be held hostage in addition to Israel. According to Mexico's Foreign Minister Alicia Barcena, a man and a woman from Mexico have "probably" been held captive by Hamas.

