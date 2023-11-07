What happened to Paul Kessler? Incident explored as 69-year-old Jewish man passes away

Trigger Warning: This article contains references to war, homicide, death, and physical abuse

Paul Kessler, a 69-year-old Jewish man, tragically passed away after sustaining injuries during a clash with pro-Palestinian protesters in Thousand Oaks. The authorities have launched an investigation into his death, considering the possibility of it being a hate crime. The incident occurred during dueling demonstrations, prompting scrutiny over the circumstances surrounding Kessler's fatal injury.

Controversy surrounds details in the tragic death

According to the New York Post, the Jewish Federation of Greater Los Angeles claimed that Paul Kessler was struck with a megaphone during the confrontation, a detail not initially mentioned by authorities. Rabbi Moshe Bryski from Chabad of Agoura Hills emphasized the tragic nature of Kessler's death, stating that Kessler's wife was in a state of total shock when informed.

Kessler, identified as a counter-protester at a pro-Palestinian demonstration, tragically lost his life in the altercation. According to NBC News, the incident took place at approximately 3:20 p.m. on Sunday in Thousand Oaks, an area just over the Ventura County line in the Los Angeles vicinity.

Investigation and response

Kessler was immediately taken to a nearby hospital but unfortunately succumbed to his injuries on Monday. The Ventura County Sheriff's Department confirmed that they are actively investigating the circumstances surrounding Kessler's death.

The tragic occurrence underscores the intensity and division surrounding the Israel-Gaza conflict, prompting calls for patience and respect for the ongoing investigation.

This distressing event serves as a reminder of the importance of peaceful and respectful engagement in public discourse, irrespective of differing opinions and viewpoints. The authorities are urging anyone with information about the incident to come forward and assist in the investigation.

As tensions surrounding the Israel-Gaza conflict continue to persist globally, the local community mourns the loss of Paul Kessler, emphasizing the need for peaceful resolution and respectful dialogue during such challenging times.

Ventura county sheriff comments on the tragic incident

Rabbi Bryski expressed shock over the tragedy, stating, "You don’t expect people to go to a rally and not come home." No arrests have been made yet as per the sheriff's office release.

However, Sheriff Jim Fryhoff plans a press conference on Tuesday at 10 a.m. local time to unveil more details. Circulating social media footage depicts a man with a head injury as individuals, including a person wearing a Free Palestine jacket, rush to his aid.

