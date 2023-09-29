What happened to Pava LaPere? Alleged suspect of tech CEO's murder caught after 2-day investigation

Trigger Warning: This article contains references to homicide

On Wednesday night, authorities made an arrest of the convicted criminal who is reported to have killed tech CEO Pava LaPere in her Baltimore residence. According to a since-deleted tweet from the US Marshals Service in Baltimore, Jason Billingsley, who was thought to be very dangerous while evading capture, was apprehended just after 11:10 p.m. in Bowie, Maryland, after two days on the run.

Sources further told the local station that they had successfully arrested the wanted man after following him to the MARC rail station on Laurel-Bowie Road. The arrest comes a day after police issued a warning to the state about the man's violent background and that he may murder and rape.

What happened to Pava LaPere?

According to authorities, LaPere was discovered dead in a Baltimore apartment complex at 11:30 a.m. on Monday with signs of blunt force trauma. Shortly before she was discovered dead in the flat, a missing person's complaint was made. LaPere's death was under investigation as a homicide, Baltimore Police said on Tuesday.

LaPere established EcoMap Technologies, a business that collects information about businesses, resources, and other assets and organizes it into platforms for customers to utilize. According to Forbes' "30 Under 30" list from 2023, LaPere led a staff of roughly 30 people and was a graduate of Johns Hopkins University.

Who is Jason Billingsley?

A sexual offense, a second-degree assault, and robbery are just a few of the violent crimes in Billingsley's past. Even though he admitted guilt and received a 30-year term in 2015 for a first-degree sex crime, he was freed on parole in October 2022. In one instance, it was claimed that Jason had sexually assaulted the victim, slashed her neck, and then doused her and her husband in liquid to set them on fire.

Apparently, Jason was dangerous enough to kill and rape again after the police gave a warning. According to the Baltimore Police, the Special Investigations Section is attempting to ascertain whether there may be any similarities between the Billingsley case and other unsolved crimes.

