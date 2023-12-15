What happened to Pedro Henrique? Brazilian gospel singer passes away during his performance

TRIGGER WARNING: This article contains references to an individual's death.

Pedro Henrique, a Brazilian gospel singer, passed away on stage on Wednesday night at the age of 30. His record label, Todah Music, confirmed the news in a statement on Thursday morning. A statement honoring Henrique's legacy was also made by Todah Music, which noted that it "will remain through his wife, his little daughter Zoe, and so many lives that were and will be reached by Christ through the records of his voice!"

How did Pedro Henrique die?

The 30-year-old unexpectedly collapsed in front of his band at a concert hall in the northeastern city of Feira de Santana while singing his song Vai Ser Tão Lindo at a religious event that was being aired online.

Trigger Warning: This video contains disturbing visuals.

Henrique was interacting with the audience in the video footage of the event as he stood on the edge of the platform until he lost his balance and fell onto his back. As the crowd gaped in disbelief, attendees hurried over to assist the singer right away.

Henrique was brought to a local clinic, where his demise was officially declared. Todah Music, Henrique's record label, informed Radio 93 that the singer had experienced a severe heart attack. Henrique was described as "a cheerful young man, a friend to all" on the record label. the only kid, a current husband, and an extremely devoted father.

Henrique is survived by his wife, Suilan Barreto, and their 19-month-old daughter, Zoe. Gospel influencer Barreto was silent on the matter as of Thursday. Before taking the stage at the private church ceremony, Henrique made light of his tired state a few hours earlier.

Henrique started singing at the age of 3. He began performing professionally in 2015, following the release of multiple songs on his YouTube channel. He joined a local band, with which he recorded one album, Grande é o Senhor, over three years.

In 2019, Henrique departed from the band and started a solo career, releasing his debut single, Não Falhou. He was supposed to launch a new project on Thursday night on his YouTube channel. According to Henrique's team, the wake and funeral will take place at the artist's birthplace of Porto Seguro, Bahia.

