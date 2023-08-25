What happened to Polo G? Rapper and his brother Trench Baby arrested over firearms possession

Polo G, an American Rapper, has amassed a big fan base and critical acclaim for his insightful words and melodic rap style. Polo G and his younger brother Trench Baby, whose identity is unknown, were recently detained for gun possession.

Arrest for Firearm possession

The event occurred in June 2021, when Polo G and Trench Baby were pulled over during a traffic stop by the Miami Police Department. The cops claimed they had probable cause to search the vehicle, which led to the finding of guns, according to reports. Polo G and his brother were later detained on suspicion of concealing a firearm, grand theft of a firearm, and possession of a firearm by a convicted felon.

ALSO READ: When was the last time California had an earthquake? ‘Hurriquake’ Hilary creates turmoil in US state

Reactions of fans and celebrities

The news of Polo G's arrest shook the hip-hop community and his devoted fan base. Polo G had previously portrayed himself as a constructive influence in the rap industry, utilizing his music to shed light on the challenges and reality of life in disadvantaged regions.

Polo G's arrest has sparked a debate regarding the relationship between the rap business and gun ownership. It's been a popular theme in hip-hop music for a long time, with numerous artists using their lyrics to tell stories of violence and the need for self-defense. This incident emphasizes the delicate interplay between artistic expression, human experiences, and legal ramifications.

Advertisement

Impact on the rap community

Polo G's legal team issued a statement in response to the arrest, stating that the rapper and his brother were "targeted" by law police. They claimed that the arrest was improper and that the police lacked proper justification for conducting the search which resulted in the discovery of the guns. The defense team committed to forcefully defend Polo G and cleanse his name. The legal process, however, is still ongoing, and the outcome is unknown.

ALSO READ: Donald Trump's mugshot, return to X, involvement in Georgia election case: 5 highlights from eventful day

Impact on Polo G’s career

Meanwhile, Polo G's career is thriving, with his songs reaching admirers all over the world. He has several hit albums to his credit, including "Die a Legend" and "The Goat," both of which won critical acclaim and gained millions of streams. Polo G's honest and emotional approach to his songs has struck a connection with his audience, making him one of the rap industry's most promising emerging stars.

Advertisement

It is crucial to note that Polo G is not the only rapper who has had legal issues with firearms possession. Many artists in the genre have experienced similar problems, raising questions about the fundamental causes of this reoccurring subject. Many feel that the proliferation of firearms in marginalized areas, combined with a lack of opportunity and institutional injustices, contributes to the self-defense and protection narrative.