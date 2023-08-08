What happened to Rachel Morin? Mother of five's body found on natural trail in Maryland

Content Warning: This article contains references to homicide.

On Sunday, police officials reportedly a dead body in the forest trails of Maryland, and it is believed to be that of Rachel Morrin, a mother of five. The authorities also confirmed that this is a case of homicide. Morin was missing since Saturday evening as informed by her boyfriend Richard Tobin. According to Sheriff Jeff Gahler, a search volunteer discovered a corpse close to the Ma and Pa Trail in Bel Air, Maryland, and called 911 to alert the Harford County Sheriff's Office.

How did Rachel Morin go missing?

Morin went for a run on the Ma & Pa Trail in Bel Air, Maryland, but never came back, as informed by her boyfriend. She disappeared off the route sometime after six o'clock. Five hours later, when he discovered her car at the trailhead abandoned, her boyfriend filed a missing person report.

The county sheriff, released a statement on Sunday night informing the public that homicide was definitely the cause of Morin's death based on evidence gathered at the site. However, Morin’s sister Rebekah wrote in her GoFundMe note that her death was not accidental and that she did not go to the trail willingly.

Rachel Morin's boyfriend Richard Tobin

On the other hand, Morin's boyfriend has made a reference to his background via his Facebook post and seems to have been discussing the criminal accusations that he has faced. Tobin wrote in his post, "I love Rachel, I would never do anything to her, let the family and I grieve. Yes, I have a past but I also have 15 months clean and have changed as a person. Please"

Richard Tobin who is a resident of Bel Air has had a criminal history. According to online court records, in addition to a domestic violence restraining order, Tobin's criminal past also includes drug and assault offenses.

The department observed that more attention has been paid to Morin's death on social media than any other case in the history of the department. They have requested people to keep sharing information and CCTV video of homes close to the route.

