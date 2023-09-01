What happened to Ruby Franke? YouTuber mom of '8 Passengers' fame arrested on charges of child abuse

According to officials, Ruby Franke, the Utah mother behind the now-defunct family YouTube channel ‘8 Passengers,’ was detained on allegations of child abuse on Wednesday. The arrest took place following the discovery of a malnourished youngster with open wounds and duct tape on their limbs by police.

At the same time as her arrest, her business partner was also taken into custody. Both were accused of two charges of second-degree severe child abuse, whether intentional or unintentional. Franke gained global recognition in recent years after followers of the now-deleted ‘8 Passengers’ YouTube channel she co-ran with her husband, Kevin Franke, started to suspect the two were abusing their six children.

Who is Ruby Franke?

Ruby Franke, a mother of six from Utah, was once a popular family vlog YouTuber under the name "8 Passengers." However, the family's situation has gotten worse over the last three years. At its peak, the channel had roughly 2.5 million members but was shut down earlier this year for an unidentified reason.

Franke split off to a second, contentious channel last year, and several family members vanished completely from view, which signaled the beginning of the end of 8 Passengers. The family has also been besieged by accusations of misconduct for a while.

Franke's YouTube channel '8 Passengers'

The Franke family endured years of criticism for their parenting methods. When Chad revealed in one video that he was sleeping on a beanbag after having his bedroom taken away for pulling pranks on his younger brother, there were rumors of child abuse at the time.

Then, investigative YouTube channels began browsing other Franke family content and discovered what they took to be more proof. Psychologists and parenting specialists had warned Insider that this sort of harsh treatment might cause youngsters to develop low self-esteem and a fear of abandonment.

How was Ruby Franke arrested?

A youngster reportedly escaped from a Jodi Hildebrandt home's window at approximately 10:50 a.m. and walked to a neighbor's home to inquire about food and drink, according to arrest paperwork. According to reports, the neighbor saw duct tape wrapped around the child's wrists and ankles and phoned the police.

When the police came, they discovered a child who was severely emaciated and malnourished, with open wounds. Police discovered another malnourished child in the house after the first was taken to the hospital. Police who were executing a search warrant discovered evidence inside the house that was "consistent with the markings found on the juvenile." Additionally, according to the records, Franke had been spotted recording in the house days before, indicating that she was aware of the children's conditions.

