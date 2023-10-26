What happened to Sabrina Duran? TikTok star passes away in Chile in gruesome circumstances

Notorious drug dealer Inathe Narco Queen murdered in Father Hurtado. Her criminal past and social media presence collide in a tragic end.

Written by Shovan Roy Updated on Oct 26, 2023   |  09:00 PM IST  |  44.3K
Twitter
Sabrina Duran (Twitter)

Key Highlight

  • Notorious drug dealer Sabrina Duran Montero, brutally murdered in Father Hurtado
  • Duran's criminal activities and TikTok fame are under scrutiny

Trigger Warning: This article contains references to war, homicide, death, drug abuse and physical abuse

A shocking incident unfolded on Tuesday morning in the commune of Father Hurtado as the notorious drug dealer Sabrina Duran Montero, widely known as Inathe narco queen, was brutally murdered. 

The young woman was ambushed by a group of individuals at the intersection of Alberto Blest Ganna and Primera Transversal, where she was shot multiple times before they fled in her car.

A grisly scene unfolds

As reported by Euro.ES Euro, local Carabineros officials swiftly arrived at the scene and discovered Duran severely wounded. She was rushed to Sapu Santa Rosa, where her tragic demise was confirmed. The authorities are currently investigating the motive behind this ruthless attack, with one theory pointing to a possible retaliation.

Sabrina Duran Montero had only been released from prison a month ago, having served a portion of her sentence for her involvement in drug trafficking.

The infamous drug operation

In March 2022, a massive operation led by the Investigative Police (PDI) resulted in the arrest of Ina and her brothers for their involvement in a drug business operating in Peñaflor. Duran was the head of the organization, which was under scrutiny for its roles in drug collection, distribution, and sales.

Reports from Chilevision News highlighted the constant violence between Duran's gang, operating in the town of Las Praderas, and a rival drug gang led by women. This ongoing feud had left the local residents living in perpetual fear.

The operation involved more than 100 detectives who conducted raids on 14 homes, eventually leading to Duran's capture. She attempted to evade arrest by jumping out of a back window but was surrounded by the detectives and apprehended.

From drug queen pin to social media influencer

Throughout her criminal career, Sabrina Duran Montero, or Ina, maintained a significant presence on TikTok. She frequently shared videos where she showcased luxury items and designer clothing while singing songs. 

Even during her imprisonment for drug trafficking, she continued to create content with viral sounds, amassing a growing online following. She gained thousands of views on some of her clips, and on TikTok, she boasts 336 thousand followers and 8 million likes. Her Instagram account is followed by 86 thousand users.

After her release from prison, Duran was serving the remainder of her sentence under assisted probation. Her criminal history also includes offenses related to motor vehicle theft and the theft of automobile accessories.

The murder of Inathe narco queen has sent shockwaves through the community, leaving many to speculate about the circumstances surrounding her death and the potential implications for the ongoing drug-related violence in the region.

Advertisement

ALSO READ: Who is Robert Card? Lewiston Police Department identify person of interest in Maine shootings

Advertisement

FAQ

Who was Sabrina Duran Montero, also known as Inathe Narco Queen?
Sabrina Duran Montero, known as Inathe Narco Queen, was a notorious drug dealer who led an illicit drug operation involved in collection, distribution, and sales.
What led to Sabrina Duran Montero's arrest?
Duran was arrested in March 2022 as a result of a massive operation by the Investigative Police (PDI) targeting her drug business.
About The Author
Shovan Roy
Shovan Roy

Shovan has a Masters in Mass Communication and Journalism degree from Calcutta University. He loves to live in the

...
Read more

Advertisement

For the latest Bollywood news, Telugu news, entertainment exclusives, gossip, movie reviews, and more, follow the Pinkvilla website and YouTube channel, or head to our social media platforms like Twitter, Facebook, Instagram!

Top Comments
There are no comments in this article yet. Be first to post one!