What happened to Sabrina Duran? TikTok star passes away in Chile in gruesome circumstances

Trigger Warning: This article contains references to war, homicide, death, drug abuse and physical abuse

A shocking incident unfolded on Tuesday morning in the commune of Father Hurtado as the notorious drug dealer Sabrina Duran Montero, widely known as Inathe narco queen, was brutally murdered.

The young woman was ambushed by a group of individuals at the intersection of Alberto Blest Ganna and Primera Transversal, where she was shot multiple times before they fled in her car.

A grisly scene unfolds

As reported by Euro.ES Euro, local Carabineros officials swiftly arrived at the scene and discovered Duran severely wounded. She was rushed to Sapu Santa Rosa, where her tragic demise was confirmed. The authorities are currently investigating the motive behind this ruthless attack, with one theory pointing to a possible retaliation.

Sabrina Duran Montero had only been released from prison a month ago, having served a portion of her sentence for her involvement in drug trafficking.

The infamous drug operation

In March 2022, a massive operation led by the Investigative Police (PDI) resulted in the arrest of Ina and her brothers for their involvement in a drug business operating in Peñaflor. Duran was the head of the organization, which was under scrutiny for its roles in drug collection, distribution, and sales.

Reports from Chilevision News highlighted the constant violence between Duran's gang, operating in the town of Las Praderas, and a rival drug gang led by women. This ongoing feud had left the local residents living in perpetual fear.

The operation involved more than 100 detectives who conducted raids on 14 homes, eventually leading to Duran's capture. She attempted to evade arrest by jumping out of a back window but was surrounded by the detectives and apprehended.

From drug queen pin to social media influencer

Throughout her criminal career, Sabrina Duran Montero, or Ina, maintained a significant presence on TikTok . She frequently shared videos where she showcased luxury items and designer clothing while singing songs.

Even during her imprisonment for drug trafficking, she continued to create content with viral sounds, amassing a growing online following. She gained thousands of views on some of her clips, and on TikTok , she boasts 336 thousand followers and 8 million likes. Her Instagram account is followed by 86 thousand users.

After her release from prison, Duran was serving the remainder of her sentence under assisted probation. Her criminal history also includes offenses related to motor vehicle theft and the theft of automobile accessories.

The murder of Inathe narco queen has sent shockwaves through the community, leaving many to speculate about the circumstances surrounding her death and the potential implications for the ongoing drug-related violence in the region.

