What happened to Sergio Brown? Former NFL player goes missing after mother's death Chicago suburb

Trigger Warning: This article contains references to an individual's death

Since Friday, Sergio Brown, a former NFL standout, has been reported missing. According to reports, law enforcement officials and worried family members are looking for any tips regarding the 35-year-old's location. According to a news release from the Maywood authorities Department, Brown's relatives reported to authorities that they had been unable to locate or get in touch with either Brown or his mother, Myrtle.

A news release read, "Maywood Police Officers initiated a missing person report and began making attempts to locate both individuals.” According to reports by CNN, investigators searched a large area before coming to Myrtle's lifeless corpse next to a creek behind her house.

ALSO READ: WATCH: Dwayne 'The Rock' Johnson makes shocking return to WWE hours after teasing WrestleMania 40 appearance

Sergio Brown's mom found dead after he goes missing

Myrtle Brown's sister, Sheila Simmons, said to WGN-TV that she last spoke to her on September 14 and that she had just celebrated her birthday on September 8. Around three in the morning, local time, Simmons claimed she got a call informing her that her sister and nephew were missing. A search for missing individuals was started after news of their disappearance. On Saturday, Myrtle Brown's body was discovered in a creek not far from her house. Officials determined that she was the victim of an attack and that her death was a homicide. Police are still searching desperately for the seven-season NFL player and information on what happened to him and his mother.

According to the Maywood Authorities Department, anyone with information on where Brown is told to get in touch with authorities, The anonymous tip line was urged to be used by anyone who is nervous about speaking with authorities.



About Sergio Brown's football career

Former Notre Dame football star Sergio Brown, a resident of Maywood, joined the New England Patriots as an undrafted free agent in 2010. He played three seasons for the Indianapolis Colts after joining the team in 2012. Brown also spent one season in 2015 with the Jacksonville Jaguars. Prior to the 2016 campaign, the athlete had a brief time on the Atlanta Falcons practice squad. But prior to the start of the season, the safety agreed to a 760,000-dollar, one-year deal with the Buffalo Bills. After his time with the Bills, he ended his football career in 2017. Brown recorded 144 tackles, 2.5 sacks, one interception, and 10 pass breakups during his stint in the NFL.

ALSO READ: 'Jake Paul owns you': Adin Ross and KSI beef on Twitter ahead of latter's showdown against Tommy Fury