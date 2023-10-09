What happened to Shani Louk? All about the German tourist who was paraded by Hamas militants in Gaza

Trigger Warning: This article contains references to physical abuse and an individual's death

Since the terror group Hamas attacked Israel on October 7, tragic images and reports have circulated. Although Israel responded with attacks in return which brought down a number of buildings in Gaza and resulted in the deaths of numerous terrorists from the Hamas group, allegations that Israelis have been held captive by Hamas terrorists have raised alarm among people all over the world.

In a viral video, the Hamas terrorists showed a woman's half-clothed dead body in the back of a pickup truck, with one terrorist even treating the body with disrespect while others jeered. This incident shocked the entire globe with several social media users responded to the video by claiming it gave them chills. According to the reports, the woman in the truck is identified as Shani Louk, a German tourist.

What happened to Shani Louk?

Shani Louk, a German citizen, has been recognized as the woman in the video. Armed militants in Gaza can be seen in the video, which CNN has confirmed, displaying Louk on a vehicle while chanting "Allahu Akbar," which translates to "God is Great." According to The Washington Post, Shani, who had a Polish father, was a dual citizen of Germany and Israel.

She was a tattoo artist, and based on her Instagram profile, it appears that she had been working in Tel Aviv and other cities in Israel. According to Shani's Instagram, she has likely lived in Israel for a while. Shani was in Israel for the Nova music festival. Only six kilometers east of Gaza, the dance music festival was held in a remote farmland area close to the Gaza-Israel border.

The festival attendees came under fire before dawn on October 7 as part of a concerted strike on Israel by Hamas militants. At that point, Louk was captured by Hamas, who subsequently killed her and paraded her on the back of a pickup truck while claiming she was an Israeli soldier.

Louk's family identified her body in the video

Tomasina Weintraub-Louk, Shani's cousin, told the Mail Online that the family was certain it was "definitely Shani" because of her distinctive leg tattoos and dreadlocks. Ricarda, her mother, claimed to have seen footage of Shani "unconscious in a car" after being kidnapped. In a social media appeal, she held up a picture of the twenty-something and claimed that her daughter had been "kidnapped with a group of tourists in southern Israel."

Israel and Hamas at war

On Saturday morning, a wave of rocket assaults by Palestinian insurgents and incursions by combatants into Israeli territory resulted in hundreds of fatalities and tens of thousands of injuries. According to the Hamas-run health ministry in Gaza, hundreds have also died on the opposite side as a result of Israeli airstrikes.

Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu declared yesterday that Israel is "at war" following the unexpected attack that claimed the lives of over 300 Palestinians and at least 700 Israelis. The militant group Hamas' operation, which involved taking a large number of Israelis captive, was an unprecedented intrusion into Israeli territory and probably resulted in the failure of the country's intelligence activities.

