What happened to Sherika De Armas? Former Miss World contestant passes away at 26

Trigger Warning: This article contains references to an individual’s death.

In a heartbreaking turn of events, the world has said goodbye to a young beauty queen who graced the Miss World stage in 2015. Sherika De Armas, who proudly represented Uruguay in the famous pageant, unfortunately, died at the young age of 26, as per the New York Post, leaving a void in the hearts of her friends, family, and the worldwide audience who had experienced her brilliant presence.

What happened to Sherika De Armas?

Sherika fought a valiant two-year battle with cervical cancer with persistence and unshakable optimism. Her death was highlighted by local media, serving as a tragic reminder of the disease's insidious nature. While her loved ones and fans lamented her death, they also honored her life, a life that was far too short but unquestionably full of beauty, elegance, and purpose.

The outpouring of love and condolences

The outpouring of accolades and condolences on social media reflected Sherika's tremendous influence on those who knew her. Among those mourning the death of this brilliant spirit was her brother, Mayk' De Armas, who shared a heartfelt message: "Fly high, little sister. Forever and ever."

These poignant remarks capture the siblings' strong kinship as well as Sherika's tenacious spirit.

According to the New York Post, Anto Ciavaglia, a close friend, recalled their days together, saying, "I remember you with that beautiful glow."

Sherika's personality and inner light clearly made an indelible mark on everyone who had the pleasure of knowing her. Her magnetic presence extended beyond the stage, touching the hearts of those who were lucky enough to be touched by her generosity and elegance.

Uruguay’s young promising talent

While Sherika did not place in the top 30 in the 2015 Miss World pageant in Sanya, China, she was a noteworthy competitor. The media hailed her gorgeous face, majestic height, and charming personality, naming her one of Uruguay's young potential talents. She encapsulated the spirit of a beauty queen on the inside and out, winning the hearts of both the crowd and the judges.

Sherika stated her goals in a transcribed interview with NetUruguay, saying that she has always wanted to be a model, either a beauty model, a commercial model, or a fashion model. Her steadfast desire to achieve her aspirations inspired many, demonstrating her persistence and ambition as attributes that helped her become a role model for aspiring models all over the world.

Sherika’s entrepreneurial spirit and creative talent

Sherika De Armas delved into the field of beauty and personal care after leaving the runway. Through the Shey De Armas Beauty Studio, she created her own range of personal care, cosmetics, and hair products, displaying her entrepreneurial energy and creative skill, as per the New York Post. Her dedication to the realm of beauty extended to philanthropy, as she volunteered for the Pérez Scremini Foundation, an organization that fights juvenile cancer. Her desire to make a difference in the lives of people in need underscored her selfless and sympathetic personality.

According to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, cervical cancer is a strong foe that mainly targets those over the age of 30. Sherika's sudden death, on the other hand, serves as a clear reminder that this disease knows no age limits. The CDC emphasizes the necessity of frequent screenings and the HPV vaccine as essential preventative methods, highlighting the importance of early identification and action in order to battle this terrible illness.

