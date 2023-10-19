What happened to Siena Schoenrock? Incident explored as teen passes away in Orem

Trigger Warning: This article contains references to an individual's death

The Orem police have reported the death of a 17-year-old girl who was struck by a car on Monday night. The victim of the accident was Siena Schoenrock, a student at Provo High School, according to social media posts, including one from Vineyard City Councilwoman Amber Rasmussen.

According to the Orem Police Department, first responders were dispatched to the 400 S. Vineyard Road area at about 6:45 p.m. on Monday. The emergency personnel arrived and started trying to save her life but unfortunately, she succumbed to her injuries.

What happened to Siena Schoenrock?

"There is nothing I can do to undo the terrible loss this family and our neighborhood are going through. Please do all you can to help the family and friends of Siena Schoenrock, whether it be with nice words or money, says Rasmussen in a Facebook post that also includes a link to a GoFundMe* page for Siena.

At the time of the accident, Siena was strolling at 400 South Vineyard Road. Orem police released a statement stating that the driver of the car that struck her remained at the site and was helpful to the investigation. Other details about the incident weren't available. According to police, the driver of the car stayed on the site and cooperated with the Major Accident Investigation Team while it looked into the accident.

Provo City School provides help to students

Although the victim's identity was not made public, the Provo City School District confirmed that she was a student there in a statement. The school district stated that a "crisis team" was at the girl's school on Tuesday and will also be there on Wednesday for any pupils or staff members who require help or resources during this trying time.

