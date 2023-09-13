What happened to Simona Halep? Two time Grand Slam winner banned for four years for doping charges

It's a tragedy, but more than that it was disappointing news. The two-time grand slam winner, Romanian tennis player Simona Halep is banned for 4 years by ITIA (International Tennis Integrity Agency. As much as terrible news it's for Simona, it's worse for her fans. A four-year-long ban is definitely depressing, especially when it's because of an image-changing reason. Simona has recently shared this take on the ban through her Twitter account, followed by her coach's strong statement against ITIA.

Simona Halep reveals her take on the 4 years ban by ITIA

It all started a year ago when Simona Halep was provisionally suspended for a year, starting in October 2022. She tested positive for consuming a banned blood-booster element called Roxadustat before the Hard Court Season. Recently, Simona took out her Twitter and shared the details of the whole incident.

Referring to the 2022 positive dope test, Simona stated, "Upon recommendation from my trusted team and physiotherapist, I adjusted my nutritional supplements. None of the listed ingredients included any prohibited substances however we now know - and all the tribunal agreed - one of them was contaminated with Roxadustat."

According to what Simona said, it was an accidental consumption which even she didn't know at the time. But here's the twist in the story. Simona further added that after that positive test, she was tested almost weekly throughout early 2023 and all of those tests were negative. The two-time grand slam winner also said, "Despite this evidence, the ITIA brought an ABP Charge only after its expert group learned my identity, causing two out of three to suddenly change their opinion in favour of ITIA’s allegations."

Simona is definitely not happy with ITIA's decision and believes they are ignoring some major facts in this case. In this context, she said, "This group ignored the fact that no prohibited substance has ever been found in my blood or urine samples with the sole exception of one August 29 positive test for Roxadustat." Well, she isn't wrong.

According to her, she has given more than 200 blood and urine samples in the last ten years and there hasn't been an issue before. Simona shared her conclusion at the beginning of her statement itself. She said, "I refused to accept their (ITIA) decision of a four-year ban!"

Patrick Mouratoglou believes it's unfair to Simona

After Simons shared her take on the 4 years ban by ITIA, her coach Patrick Mouratoglou shared his opinion about the situation, through his Twitter account. Patrick Mouratoglou is not satisfied with ITIA's decision and in fact, he's in shock with the news. In this context, he said in his statement "I cannot believe the decision that the ITIA has taken today in the case of Simona. I am extremely shocked..."

According to Patrick, he had been with Simona throughout the period of two days of the court hearing. Based on the evidence he saw and arguments he heard, it's impossible for him to believe that the Tribunal has reached such a decision.

Going forward in his statement, Patrick made some brutal remarks on ITIA. He said, "The process and the ITIA have been totally unfair to Simona and it is totally unacceptable." Being her coach for all these years, we believe it's his right to be angry and disappointed at the ITIA's judgement.

Patrick ended his statement with another unhappy remark. He stated, "I do not believe that the ITIA looked for the truth in Simona's case and I do not believe that they have treated her in a way that is acceptable". Going forward, Simona's plan is to appeal this decision to "The Court of Arbitration for Sports" and fight for justice. Her fans believe her, they are with her and we hope the truth wins!

What's your take on this 4 year ban? Do you think it's justified or that ITIA is not giving Simona's case the right attention and not considering all the facts?