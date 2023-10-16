What happened to Steve Bell? Guardian sack related to Israel PM Benjamin Netanyahu

Trigger Warning: This article contains references to war, anti-semitism, homicide, death, and physical abuse

Steve Bell, a renowned cartoonist with a career spanning over four decades at The Guardian, has been let go by the newspaper following allegations that his recent cartoon depicting Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu was anti-Semitic. This incident has stirred a debate about freedom of expression, artistic intent, and sensitivity to potentially offensive content. This article delves into the controversy surrounding Steve Bell's departure from The Guardian.

The controversial cartoon

As reported by DailyMail , Steve Bell's controversial cartoon portrays Benjamin Netanyahu wearing boxing gloves and wielding a scalpel, poised to make an incision in the shape of Gaza, with the caption reading, Residents of Gaza, get out now. Critics argue that this imagery parallels the character Shylock from Shakespeare's The Merchant of Venice, who famously demands a pound of flesh. While Bell defends his artwork, saying it is inspired by a 1960s cartoon by David Levine, there are concerns about the cartoon's message and whether it perpetuates harmful stereotypes.

The accusation of anti-semitism

Bell vehemently denies accusations of anti-Semitism, asserting that his cartoon is a commentary on Israeli politics rather than a perpetuation of anti-Semitic tropes. He insists that the reference is to a Vietnam-era cartoon where US President Lyndon B. Johnson was depicted with a Vietnam-shaped scar on his torso during the war in Southeast Asia. To further emphasize his point, the words "After David Levine" are included above the artist's credit.

The Guardian's decision

On October 9th, Steve Bell took to Twitter to express his frustration with The Guardian, claiming that his artwork had been "spiked again." He shared a cryptic message he received from the newspaper, reading "pound of flesh." In response to this controversy, The Guardian made a significant decision: they would not renew Bell's contract. The newspaper expressed gratitude for his contributions over the past 40 years but made it clear that they were parting ways with him.

Previous controversies

This is not the first time Steve Bell's work has faced allegations of anti-Semitism. In 2020, he was criticized for a cartoon depicting Keir Starmer offering Jeremy Corbyn's decapitated head on a platter, drawing parallels to Caravaggio's "Salome with the Head of John the Baptist." This portrayal sparked backlash for its portrayal of Corbyn as a "martyr" and Starmer as "bloodthirsty," amid the backdrop of anti-Semitism allegations during Corbyn's leadership of the Labour Party.

The departure of Steve Bell from The Guardian highlights the challenges of addressing sensitive topics through political cartoons, where artistic intent and public perception can collide. The incident prompts discussions on the fine line between artistic expression and perpetuating harmful stereotypes.

While The Guardian's decision may spark debate, it underscores the importance of maintaining editorial standards and addressing concerns over potentially offensive content in a responsible manner. Ultimately, this controversy serves as a reminder of the complexities surrounding free speech, caricature, and the responsibilities that come with being a prominent artist in a media outlet.

