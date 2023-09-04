What happened to Steve Harwell? Smash Mouth singer on death bed following liver disease

On Sunday, the manager of the lead singer of the rock band ‘Smash Mouth’, Steve Harwell confirmed that the singer has just a short time remaining and has started receiving hospice care at home. In the last stages of liver failure, the 56-year-old singer was recently receiving treatment in a hospital. The musician 'has been struggling with alcohol abuse throughout his life -- and he's reached the final stage of liver failure,' the artist's manager stated.

The management declined to give additional information and pleaded with his fans to "respect Steve and his family's privacy during this difficult time."

What happened to Steve Harwell?

Steve announced his retirement in 2021 saying that he would be leaving 'Smash Mouth.' It was informed at the time by the singer's representative that he had cardiomyopathy and heart failure. These illnesses were identified in 2015 but later, Steve made it official by announcing his departure from the band due to deteriorating health. In addition to his other ailments, he was also dealing with Wernicke's encephalopathy, a condition that impairs motor skills. He's previously struggled with drug issues as well.

Steve's retirement was made public after he was seen on camera slurring his words onstage and waving the middle finger at the audience while doing a performance at the Big Sip Festival in New York in 2021.

After his retirement, Harwell said in a statement, “Ever since I was a kid, I dreamed of being a rock star, performing in front of sold-out arenas, and have been so fortunate to live out that dream. I've tried so hard to power through my physical and mental health issues and to play in front of you one last time, but I just wasn't able to."

Over the past few years, Steve has been dealing with a number of health-related issues. In 2016, while playing on stage in Urbana, Illinois, he passed out and was taken to the hospital. After he had trouble breathing during a sound check before a concert in Memphis, Tennessee, many of his gigs were postponed the following year.

About Smash Mouth

One of the biggest rock bands, Smash Mouth is most known for their debut single, 'Walkin' on the Sun,' as well as the 2001 'Shrek soundtrack rendition of the Monkees' 'I'm a Believer' and the No. 1 smash 'All-Star' from 1999. With new vocalist Zach Goode, the band has continued to tour and has sold more than 10 million CDs.

