What happened to the store owned by Lionel Messi's wife Antonela Roccuzzo's family? Find out details

Lionel Messi's in-laws owned store attacked

Two gunmen on a motorcycle fired about a dozen gunshots on Unico branch Rosario early morning. This branch is owned by the family of Antonela Roccuzzo who is Lionel Messi’s wife. The gunmen also left a threatening message on the cardboard which read ‘Messi, we are waiting for you’. No one was injured or killed in this attack however it remains unclear why they were targeted. This city has recently seen a rise in drug-related violence.

Rosario’s city mayor, Pablo Javkin slammed the federal authorities over their inability to curb the rise in drug-related violence in the city. Javkin has said that this attack was meant to create chaos in the city. This is because the story of the attack on Messi will quickly go viral in the world. Aníbal Fernández, the Security Minister of the federal government, said that this attack is a drug-related type of violence.

Lionel Messi is yet to make any public statement regarding the attacks as he is currently training in Paris along with the Ligue 1 club. Messi is the captain of the Argentina national team who also won last year’s World Cup. Argentina has won the World Cup for the first time in the last 36 years.

