What happened to Sukha Duneke? Gangster Lawrence Bishnoi confesses to murder

According to a number of international media reports, the anti-India Khalistan movement's notorious Punjab gangster Sukhdool Singh aka Sukha Deneke was shot dead in Winnipeg, Canada. Sukha reportedly escaped to Canada in 2017 with forged documents and joined the terrorist group Arsh Dalla from Khalistan. Sukha, a terrorist on the National Investigation Agency's (NIA) wanted list, was said to be to Dalla's right.

On Thursday, rival Punjabi criminals Lawrence Bishnoi and Jaggu Bhagwanpuria both published a Facebook post claiming responsibility for the murder of Sukhdool Singh Gill, also known as Sukha Duneke, in Winnipeg, Canada. Duneke was wanted in Punjab in relation to extortion, murder, and murder attempts.

Lawrence Bishnoi claims to have killed Sukha Deneke

Lawrence Bishnoi published a message earlier today claiming to have killed Duneke. He wrote, "Sukhdool had murdered our brother Gurlal Brar and was also behind the killing of Vicky Middukhera as well as kabaddi player Sandeep Nagal Ambian."

Another Punjab-based criminal, Jaggu Bhagwanpuria, also confessed to the killing shortly after Lawrence's social media post. Bishnoi's close friend Bhagwanpuria later turned against him. Sandeep Nagal Ambien, according to Bhagwanpuria, was the target of his retaliation.

According to reports, the Lawrence Bishnoi and Goldy Brar gangs are rivals with the Bambiha gang, which Duneke was supposedly associated with. Dala was listed among the criminals and Khalistani terrorists located in Canada on the most recent NIA list. Along with other names, the list released by the NIA also contains Goldy Brar and Lakhbir Singh Linda. Linda is a notorious Khalistani terrorist who was responsible for the Punjab RPG incident.

There are at least 29 criminals hiding away outside of India to avoid the authorities, all of them are from the Punjab region and the surrounding areas. In the past, they have traveled from India to Nepal using either Indian passports, forged or phony travel documents, or both. Canada, which now accuses India of the political killing of Hardeep Singh Nijjar, a Khalistan Tiger Force (KTF) member, is in the lead among the nations that are providing shelter to these killers.

Tension increases between India and Canada

Amidst the killing of these gangsters, the Canadian government has also amended its travel advice for its residents, advising them to avoid traveling to Punjab, Manipur, and Jammu and Kashmir if at all possible.

In reaction, India issued a warning and urged its residents in Canada to proceed with the utmost caution in light of the rising number of "politically-condoned" hate crimes committed against Indian people and diplomats in Canada.

