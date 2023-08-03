What happened to Terrence Butler? Drexel university left in shock as forward found dead on campus

Terrence Butler, a forward basketball player at Drexel University was reportedly found dead at the campus. On Wednesday, his body was found in his apartment inside the campus. The official cause of his death has not been revealed yet and the authorities are looking into the matter.

According to the school authorities, Butler was a rising junior star. Even though he used to play basketball player, Butler was excellent at academics as reported by Drexel University.

The President of the school released a statement post-Butler’s death:

On behalf of the entire Drexel community, we extend our deepest sympathy to Terrence's family, friends and teammates. In addition to being a student-athlete, Terrence was involved in numerous activities and organizations at Drexel and was a friend to many throughout the University community. President of Drexel University

Terrence Butler's time at Drexel University

Butler had a lot of scope despite not being one of the best basketball players at Drexel. Butler, a forward who weighs 235 pounds, was about to begin his junior season with the Dragons after serving as a reserve since arriving in college for his freshman year in 2021–2022.

Butler's basketball fraternity and friends are shocked since basketball played a big part in who he was. All those who were close to him and played with him called him a nice and talented guy. Post Butler's death, Drexel University said that its Counselling Centre providing assistance to all students in need.

Terrence Butlers and his basketball journey

In 2019, Butler was at Bishop McNamara High School in Forestville, Maryland, and he was the team's most valuable player. Butler was selected as a McDonald's All-American nominee for 2021. Butler only participated in eight games throughout his two years of college play because of his injury. In his sophomore year, he played in seven of these eight games. Butler played a total of almost 30 minutes during these seven games, collecting a total of 9 rebounds, 4 points, 2 assists, and 2 steals.

Coming to Butler's family, he is now survived by his parents and two sisters Tiara and Tasia.

