What happened to Terry Funk? WWE legend's demise causes wave of sorrow amongst fans

Terry Funk died at 79 after a remarkable and spectacular career in the world of professional wrestling

Written by Sakina Kaukawala Published on Aug 24, 2023
Trigger Warning: This article contains references to an individual's death

Terry Funk, a WWE wrestling legend, passed away at the age of 79 on Friday. This terrible news was confirmed by his manager, Timothy Beal, as well as a WWE statement. While the precise cause of death is unknown, it is known that he had been suffering from poor health and was living in a nursing home. However, according to some sources, the cause of death was dissociative identity disorder. 

Cause of Death 

The news of Terry Funk's death stunned the globe on August 23, 2023. Multiple credible sources, including CBS News and famous personalities such as Mick Foley, verified his death, highlighting the significance of his exit from the wrestling business. 

The precise causes of "Terry Funk's cause of death" are unknown. Funk's manager, Timothy Beal, had previously stated that he was suffering from health concerns. Given this, it's possible that his health issues played a role, but the cause remains unknown until official reports are revealed. 

Tributes from wrestlers and fans 

Terry Funk's death had a profound impact on the wrestling community. Many people, including WWE legends Ric Flair and Mick Foley, flocked to social media to express their sympathies and pay tribute. Fans from all over the world expressed their sorrow, recalling fond memories of the wrestling star.

Terry Funk Achievements 

Terry Funk was more than simply a wrestler; he was a cultural icon. He made his own identity in the hardcore wrestling culture as a WWE Hall of Famer. His accomplishments and achievements, ranging from being a 12-time world champion to coaching the next generation, solidify his legendary position. The wrestling world has certainly lost a legend. Terry Funk's effect and influence are unsurpassed, and his death leaves a void that will be difficult to fill. While the "Terry Funk cause of death" remains a mystery, his legacy will influence and flourish in the memory of millions. 

Know more about Terry Funk

When did Terry Funk start wrestling?
Terry Funk started his wrestling career in 1965
How many championships did Terry Funk win?
Terry Funk won WCW Hardcore Championship three times
