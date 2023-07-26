What happened to the AMC stock after Barbie and Oppenheimer's release? All you need to know

AMC Entertainment straight away made a massive record after its stock saw a huge jump. The stock of AMC Entertainment Holdings climbed up 33% and closed up at $5.85 on Monday. It was the first trading day after Oppenheimer and Barbie’s blockbuster weekend opening. It went up even after the ruling of the court against the board of directors of the theatre chain into stock conversion.

Margot Robbie’s Barbie collected $162 million dollars on the first weekend. On the other hand, the box-office domestic collections for Oppenheimer stood at $82 million dollar in its first weekend. The Barbenheimer is not just two films clashing at the big screens but it is a literal major occurrence happening at the cinemas.

AMC sets records at the opening weekend

AMC has the most Imax theatres across the world among the major chain theatres. This increase has marked a high for the ticker after its share started fluctuating from $2 to a meme king and down to single digits. The company announced that it was the biggest and busiest day for them since July 2019. It also revealed that more than 8 million movie buffs went to theatres to watch a movie at AMC theatres worldwide. The company set a record on Friday, Saturday, and Sunday following a reopening.

The CEO of AMC, Adam Aaron said,

“Barbie and Oppenheimer demonstrated that well-made, well-marketed films that captivate the audiences can open on the same weekend and enjoy great success.” Adam Aaron - AMC

Court's decision to hold stock conversion

The company is witnessing an increase in its stock price after a decision by the Delaware State Court that has prohibited the company from converting its equity shares into common stock. The conversion prohibition is a part of the settlement deal that had come in after the Allegheny County Employees’ Retirement System filed a lawsuit against AMC. It had charged the case alleging that AMC had broken fiduciary duties.

Morgan Zorn, the judge of Delaware had eliminated the decision `because it failed to meet the shareholders’ demands. Around 2,800 shareholders had appealed to the court regarding the situation. CEO Adam Aron shared a statement after the judgment which he said was majorly directed towards AMC Entertainment’s shareholders.

