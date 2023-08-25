What happened to the creator of Pink Sauce? Veronica Shaw claims going completely broke

In 2022, by using her vibrantly colored condiment known as 'pink sauce,' Veronica Shaw, aka Chef Pii, became a popular name. And now, the Pink Sauce maker alleges that a terrible business arrangement has left her in financial disaster and unable to provide even basic needs for her children. Shaw started selling the sauce from her house after rapidly realizing the chance to advance her product. Customers were quite upset over this decision, with some claiming that their sauce had been ruined due to the summer's heat and other problems. Despite the uproar surrounding Pink Sauce, Dave's Gourmet quickly began selling the trending dressing later that year, and it eventually appeared on shelves at stores like Walmart.

Veronica Shaw claims to be destitute because of her partnership

Shaw recently launched a GoFundMe website, claiming she is now financially destitute as a result of her partnership with Dave's Gourmet, but this money maneuver doesn't seem to have paid off for her. According to Shaw's GoFundMe page, Dave's Gourmet is not paying her and is not being transparent about the records of their agreement.

In a statement, Shaw said, “I made a few mistakes on the way. Which led me to trust a company that was trying to take everything away from me. They lied to me. I have been silenced and financially sabotaged. I am a single mom and I do everything for my kids. Right now, I don’t even have enough money to buy my kids food on my own. My mom is on disability and has been giving us $20 just to get by on a daily basis.”

Shaw's GoFundMe goal is 100,000 dollars, but she has only raised a little more than 900 dollars so far. According to Dave's Gourmet, Shaw's account of the events is untrue. They also argued that they followed the conditions of the contract. When Shaw's special sauce became viral on social media in 2022, she kind of rose to fame overnight. Currently, Shaw still promotes the sauce on social media despite the uncertainty surrounding the future of her collaboration with Dave's Gourmet.

